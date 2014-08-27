FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russia's Evraz posts $1 mln net profit in H1
Sections
Featured
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Mexico earthquake
Search for survivors in Mexico City school
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
August 27, 2014 / 7:17 AM / 3 years ago

Russia's Evraz posts $1 mln net profit in H1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Russia’s largest steelmaker Evraz said on Wednesday it swung to a first-half net profit of $1 million after a year ago loss of $146 million due to asset optimisation and cost efficiency gains, but missed analysts expectations.

The company, controlled partly by Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich, said revenue fell 7 percent to $6.8 billion, while consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose 17 percent to $1.1 billion.

Analysts had expected Evraz to report a net profit of $98 million in the first half of 2014. (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Polina Devitt)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.