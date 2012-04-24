Moscow bourse sees Russia pension reform this year

* Sees state pension fund being allowed to buy stocks

* Plans changes to clearing and settlement this year

By Kylie MacLellan

LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - Changes allowing the Russian state pension fund to increase its investment in shares should be made by the end of the year, the chief executive of the country’s newly merged MICEX-RTS stock exchange said on Tuesday.

Russia has seen some its largest companies list abroad in recent years, mainly in London, and is increasing its efforts to create a financial centre that will encourage entrepreneurs to keep their capital and families in Moscow rather than Belgravia.

At the moment less than 1 percent of state pension assets are invested in equities. Boosting that share, along with plans to upgrade the exchange’s clearing and settlement infrastructure, should increase the attractiveness of the domestic market, Ruben Aganbegyan said.

“Those things are the key ingredients towards shifting the volume from London to Moscow,” Aganbegyan told reporters ahead of a seminar in London to promote the exchange’s reform plans to investors and brokers.

“I don’t think the issuers are yet ready to do a full listing just on MICEX-RTS.”

The plan is to have a Central Securities Depositary up and running in the summer, while a move to so called T+3 settlement - where ownership of a security and money are transferred three days after a transaction rather than payment being required upfront - should be completed by November.

Both measures should make the system more efficient and align Russia with common practice on other major exchanges.

“The pension fund money is a little bit out of our control but I hope this year we will be able to persuade them to start adding a little bit of equities,” Aganbegyan said.

“There are a lot of discussions going on,” he added. “There is a very powerful part of the government that is supporting that ... so I am quite hopeful we will get it done.”

PENSION CHALLENGE

Russia’s main state pension fund mainly invests in bonds, while the private pensions industry is very small and requires people to opt out of the state system - a bureaucratic challenge that most Russians consider to be more trouble than it is worth.

Pension reform could be a major challenge for President-elect Vladimir Putin’s next administration, but no consensus has yet emerged on whether to raise the retirement age or make it easier for the state pension fund to invest freely in stocks.

With the country’s pension system worth around $90 billion, making that happen will be key to building trading volumes on the domestic stock market.

MICEX-RTS, whose December merger created a “one-stop shop” for trading stocks, bonds, derivatives and currencies, is still preparing its own initial public offering, Aganbegyan said.

The offering, being run by the country’s two largest banks Sberbank and VTB along with Credit Suisse and JP Morgan, is expected either late 2012 or early 2013. The exchange has an estimated value of $4.5 billion.

Aganbegyan said the combined exchange had begun actively marketing itself as a listing destination in a bid to increase interest from domestic issuers, and also raise awareness of its steps to modernise and simplify the process of coming to market.

It has also upped its efforts to attract international investment, holding a seminar in New York as well as in London.

“We are targeting all types of investors, not just emerging markets investors. We are talking to the global guys,” he said. “We do target the high frequency traders as well.” (Editing by David Holmes)