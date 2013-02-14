FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
RPT-Moscow Exchange's order book covered ahead of IPO-sources
February 14, 2013 / 6:36 AM / 5 years ago

RPT-Moscow Exchange's order book covered ahead of IPO-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 14 (Reuters) - The order book for Moscow Exchange’s stock market flotation has been fully covered, a day ahead of the bourse’s IPO, with China’s sovereign wealth fund CIC joining Russia’s state private equity fund in investing.

China Investment Corp (CIC) is seeking to match the amount the state-backed Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) is investing, which could see it take around 20 percent of the shares, or around $100 million, one source said. A second source said it was seeking up to 25 percent.

