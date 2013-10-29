FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moscow Exchange to sell more shares next year - sources
October 29, 2013 / 12:47 PM / 4 years ago

Moscow Exchange to sell more shares next year - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The Moscow Exchange plans a secondary share offering in the first half of next year in which the country’s central bank will sell a stake, three banking sources said on Tuesday.

The central bank would like to sell its entire 22.5 percent stake, one of the sources said, although another said the size of the offering had yet to be defined.

The likely deal organisers include Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, Sberbank-CIB and VTB Capital, two of the sources said.

The Moscow Exchange declined to comment and no immediate comment was available from the central bank. ($1 = 31.9180 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Olga Popova, Oksana Kobzeva and Zlata Garasyuta; writing by Maria Kiselyova; editing by Tom Pfeiffer)

