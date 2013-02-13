Moscow bourse IPO fully subscribed with state fund backing-cbank

MOSCOW, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The order book for the Moscow Exchange’s stock market flotation is set to be fully subscribed with the help of support from a state-backed investment fund, a top central bank executive said.

Success of the issue is politically and economically sensitive given President Vladimir Putin sees it as part of his efforts to transform Moscow into an international financial hub.

Banking sources have told Reuters that the IPO (initial public offering) of the exchange, Russia’s main venue for trading in stocks, bonds, currencies and derivatives, is facing moderate demand and the order book is not yet covered.

But the central bank’s First Deputy Chairman Alexei Ulyukayev said on Wednesday he expects books to be fully subscribed, as the bourse had attracted the state-backed Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) as an investor.

The RDIF requires co-investors to match it on deals.

“RDIF always shares the risk, which means that one more anchor investor (or) co-investor will come along with it,” Ulyukayev said. “This ... makes it possible to cover part of the book. Other investors are also interested.”

Russia’s central bank is the largest shareholder in Moscow’s stock exchange.

The RDIF may invest up to $100 million in the IPO, Vedomosti daily newspaper said this week. The exchange declined to comment on the order book.

The Exchange will float on Friday, choosing to list on its own platform as part of Putin’s drive to promote Moscow as a financial centre rivalling New York, London and Hong Kong.

The bourse, in which the central bank owns 24.3 percent, plans to close books for the IPO on Thursday with official pricing and trading to start the following day under the symbol MOEX.

A price range has been set at between 55 and 63 roubles, valuing the exchange at between $4.0 billion and $4.6 billion, with the float seeking to raise around $500 million.

Putin called last month for all sales of shares in state companies to be held in Russia.

Official pricing of the Moscow Exchange IPO is expected on Feb. 15. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Olga Popova and Maya Dyakina; Editing by David Holmes)