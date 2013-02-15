FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Moscow's bourse IPO priced at bottom of range
February 15, 2013 / 6:41 AM / 5 years ago

Moscow's bourse IPO priced at bottom of range

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 15 (Reuters) - The price for the Moscow Exchange’s stock market flotation has been set at 55 roubles ($1.83) per share, at the lower end of a guidance range, the bourse said on Friday.

The price implies total proceeds of 15 billion roubles and values the exchange at 126.9 billion roubles, or around $4.2 billion, the bourse said in a statement.

The price range was narrowed to 55-57 roubles on Thursday, financial market sources had said, down from the original 55-63 roubles. ($1 = 30.0877 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Jason Bush)

