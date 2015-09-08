FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Trading resumes on Moscow Exchange after network failure
September 8, 2015

UPDATE 1-Trading resumes on Moscow Exchange after network failure

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds detail, comment)

MOSCOW, Sept 8 (Reuters) - Trading in shares, derivatives and foreign currency resumed on Russia’s Moscow Exchange by 1415 GMT on Tuesday after a network equipment failure caused trading to be halted for over an hour on all markets.

The Moscow Exchange said in statements on its website that trading on the foreign-currency and precious metals markets with settlement on Tuesday had been extended. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, Zlata Garasyuta and Yelena Orekhova, editing by Jason Bush)

