FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Russia's Exillon says confident of defeating Worldview
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Daimler
March 4, 2013 / 3:17 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Russia's Exillon says confident of defeating Worldview

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 4 (Reuters) - Russia-focused oil producer Exillon Energy said it has enough shareholder support to defeat a management shake-up proposal from one of its shareholders.

The shareholder, Worldview Capital Management, which owns a 12 percent stake in Exillon with an additional 2 percent in voting rights, in January called for a management overhaul and strategic review amid what it described as “board inexperience” and “significant underperformance”.

Exillon, which has a market capitalisation of nearly $400 million and holds a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange, said at the time that it would hold a shareholder vote to consider the proposal to remove chairman David Herbert and the appointment of three new directors proposed by Worldview.

In a statement on Monday, Exillon said that shareholders holding significantly over 50 percent of Exillon’s shares including Schroders, JP Morgan Asset Management and Fidelity Worldwide Investment would vote against Worldview’s proposals. (Reporting by Megan Davies, Editing by David Cowell)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.