FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
ExxonMobil says not planning to leave Sakhalin-1 project in Russia
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 16, 2014 / 10:42 AM / 3 years ago

ExxonMobil says not planning to leave Sakhalin-1 project in Russia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 16 (Reuters) - U.S. energy giant ExxonMobil has no plans to pull out of the Sakhalin-1 project in Russia, an ExxonMobil official said on Friday in response to a Russian media report.

The Kommersant newspaper reported on Friday that ExxonMobil might have to pull out of the project to develop the Sakhalin-1 oil and gas field in Russia’s far east if U.S. sanctions against Russia are toughened because of the Ukraine crisis.

“These rumours are groundless. This situation (sanctions) has neither an effect on our activity in Russia, nor on our investment plans in Sakhalin-1. We have no other plans than to go ahead with the project,” the official said.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said he had “no information” that ExxonMobil might leave the project. (Reporting by Denis Pinchuk and Katya Golubkova, Writing by Jason Bush, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.