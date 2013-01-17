FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian markets - Factors to Watch on January 17
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 17, 2013 / 6:25 AM / in 5 years

Russian markets - Factors to Watch on January 17

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Here are events and news stories
that could move Russian markets on Thursday.
    You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242
    
    STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com):
 VTB CAPITAL - "Russian headline equities indices were little
changed on Wednesday, with the RTS slipping just a marginal 0.3
percent lower on the day. However, the broader Russian equity
universe saw a diverse performance. 
    "On the global agenda today, the ECB publishes its monthly
bulletin. Otherwise, watch the US December housing starts, US
initial jobless claims and Philly Fed index for the month of
January."
      
    EVENTS (All times GMT):
 MOSCOW - Gaidar Forum 2013: Russia and The World: Challenges of
Integration.
 MOSCOW - Gazprom third quarter earnings 
 MOSCOW - M.Video trading update 
        
    IN THE PAPERS :
    Alisher Usmanov's holding company Garsdale is in talks to
buy the Russian assets of Swedish operator Tele2, but
not only in the interest of his MegaFon company, Vedomosti
reported. If a deal were to take place, Garsdale would
advantageously resell parts of Tele2's Russia assets to
competitors Vimpelcom and MTS. 
    Moscow's stock exchange is premarketing its IPO and plans to
go public either in the first week of February or the end of
April, Kommersant reported citing sources. 
    Mikhail Prokhorov is selling his power company Kvadra to
Gazprom, Vedomosti reported. 
        
    TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
 TOP NEWS: 
 Russian c.banker warns about currency war    
 Reputed crime boss shot dead in Moscow         
 Vimpelcom aims to boost cashflow by $2.9 bln    
 
  
 COMPANIES/MARKETS: 
 MTS says Uzbek unit applies for bankruptcy     
 Russian stocks continue to slip, rouble down    
 
  
 ECONOMY/POLITICS: 
 Russia to decide on Eurobond lead managers     
 Russia's cbank keeps markets guessing        
     
 ENERGY: 
 Gazprom wants presence in Croatia        
 
 COMMODITIES:
 Grain lobby says winter crop conditions tough   
 Russia's 11-month gold production up 4.9 pct 
      
 MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
 RTS                             1575.06   +0.25 pct
 MSCI Russia             833.85    -0.81 pct
 MSCI Emerging Markets         1067.43   -3.78 pct
    
 Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.72/2.703 pct
 EMBI+ Russia  136 basis points over
    
 Rouble/dollar   30.3110
 Rouble/euro     40.3075
    
 NYMEX crude       $93.83   -$0.41
 ICE Brent crude  $109.55  -$0.13
    
 For Russian bank balances see 
 For Russian company news, double click on 
 Treasury news    Corporate debt 
 Russian stocks    Russia country guide 
 All Russian news   Scrolling stocks news 
 Emerging markets top news 
 Top deals    European companies 

 (Compiled by Megan Davies)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
