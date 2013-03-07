FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian markets - Factors to Watch on March 7
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
March 7, 2013 / 6:21 AM / in 5 years

Russian markets - Factors to Watch on March 7

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 7 (Reuters) - Here are events and news stories
that could move Russian markets on Thursday.
    You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242
    
    STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com):
    VTB: "Russian equities were still heading up yesterday,
backed by a better performance from the core European markets.
    "On the corporate agenda today, a bunch of corporate reports
(are) due out: Sberbank's February RAS, and the 4Q12 numbers
from Novatek, Lukoil and X5 Retail."    
    
    EVENTS (All times GMT):
    LONDON - Senior United States and Russian diplomats will
discuss the Syrian conflict at talks in London. 
    VOLOGDA, Russia - President Vladimir Putin travels to city
of Vologda to discuss development of light industry.
    MOSCOW - Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev chairs
meeting on foreign trade.
    MOSCOW - Anzhi vs Newcastle Round of 16 Europa League soccer
match in Moscow.
    MOSCOW - Russian food retailer X5 to announce Q4 results.
    MOSCOW - LUKOIL, Russia's biggest non-state oil
company, reports earnings.
    MOSCOW - Sberbank, Russia's top lender, to publish results
for Jan-Feb under local accounting standards.
    MOSCOW - Russia's second-largest gas producer Novatek to
publish Q4 and 2012 financial results.
    MOSCOW - Head of Russia's Grain Union Arkady Zlochevsky
holds a press-conference about 2013/14 grain crop/export
prospects.
    
    IN THE PAPERS :
    Stolichnaya Vodka-owner SPI Group is ready to partner with
Russia's Alfa Group and CEDC shareholder Mark Kaufman with
respects to a restructuring of Polish vodka producer Central
European Distribution Corp, Kommersant reports. 
    Avtovaz will start production of a new 4x4 Lada
model in 2016-2017, Vedomosti reports. 
      
    TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
 TOP NEWS: 
 Bolshoi dancer admits acid attack         
 Russian and U.S. diplomats to meet on Syria     
   
 COMPANIES/MARKETS: 
 TPG not looking to increase VTB stake -source 
 Russian broadcaster CTC raises dividends     
 Vimpelcom eyes extra dividends            
 China Construction Bank moves into Russia    
  
 ECONOMY/POLITICS: 
 Revived Eurobond tax plan prompts backlash    
 BRICs lag in cloud computing scorecard        
 Militants from North Caucasus join 'jihad'     
  
 ENERGY: 
 Rosneft finalises $10 bln oil-for-loan deal     
  
 COMMODITIES: 
 Qatar goes cold on Russia's Yamal LNG project   
 
 Gazprom hires banks for Eurobond-IFR        
   
  
 MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
 RTS                             1,531.45   +0.14 pct
 MSCI Russia               810.22   +2.27 pct
 MSCI Emerging Markets         1,054.48   -5.40 pct
    
 Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.076
 EMBI+ Russia 159 basis points over
    
 Rouble/dollar   30.77
 Rouble/euro     39.9725
    
 NYMEX crude       $90.31   -$0.12
 ICE Brent crude  $110.77  -$0.29
    
 (Moscow newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
