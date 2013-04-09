Russian markets - Factors to Watch on April 9

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Tuesday. You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242 STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com): PROMSVYAZBANK: We expect to see mostly higher prices at the start of trading today. The U.S. earnings season started well and European indicies are expected to open higher. EVENTS (All times GMT): AMSTERDAM: President Putin visits the Netherlands MOSCOW: Russian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema holds a conference call to update on strategy of its Indian mobile unit. MOSCOW: Oil and gas conferenceIN THE PAPERS : Sales of Microsoft Corp's Surface tablet, its new device designed to counter Apple Inc's iPad, have started slowly in Russia, Vedomosti reported. Diamond miner Alrosa's plans to sell premium diamonds through Sotheby's could be under threat as the first diamond set to be sold has been suspended by state repository Gokhran, Kommersant reported. TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: ž Topless protest against Putin in Germany Gorbachev praises "exceptional" Thatcher "The Iron Lady": my part in her ascent COMPANIES/MARKETS: Russia's Phosagro launches share offering MTS keen to developing Tele2 with VTB Polymetal not in merger talks - CEO Russian car sales down 4 pct in March Vodka maker CEDC files for bankruptcy ECONOMY/POLITICS: Russian reporter dies after beating Russia Q1 GDP grew 1pct Russia 2013 inflation to exceed 6.3 pct ENERGY: Gazprom, Gasunie may expand Nord Stream Russia's FinMin targets higher fuel taxes COMMODITIES: Russia's winter grain worsened MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1423.30 +0.26 pct MSCI Russia 761.83 +0.7 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 1012.19 +0.5 pct Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.911/2.872 pct EMBI+ Russia 160 basis points over Rouble/dollar 31.2195 Rouble/euro 40.5775 NYMEX crude $93.77 +$0.41 ICE Brent crude $105.29 +$0.63 For Russian bank balances see For Russian company news, double click on Treasury news Corporate debt Russian stocks Russia country guide All Russian news Scrolling stocks news Emerging markets top news Top deals European companies