Russian markets -- Factors to Watch on May 4
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
May 4, 2012 / 6:11 AM / 5 years ago

Russian markets -- Factors to Watch on May 4

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 4 (Reuters) - Here are events and news stories that could move
Russian markets on Friday.	
    You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242	
    	
    STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com):	
    Alor: "Selling will continue in the Russian stock market at the opening
while the MICEX index may anchor below an important support level of
1,440 points. The key event today will be data on the U.S. labour market."	
    Promsvyazbank: "In the current environment we expected a slight decline in
the most liquid Russian shares at the opening."	
    	
    	
    EVENTS (All times GMT):	
    MOSCOW - Russia's president-elect Vladimir Putin to hold a government
meeting on energy issues;	
    MOSCOW - Novolipetsk Steel, Russia's fourth-largest steel
producer, to report first quarter results.	
    	
    	
    IN THE PAPERS :	
    Rusagrotrans, Russia's monopoly agricultural commodities carrier by rail, is
planning to expand its railcar fleet and its business to include a railcar
building factory and several operating companies, and after that will consider
an IPO, which could raise up to $2 billion, Kommersant daily says.	
    	
    TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :	
 TOP NEWS: 
 Russia's Putin pledges tax relief for 'tight' oil            
 Renault-Nissan sets Russian AvtoVAZ expansion                	
 PREVIEW-Battles loom as Putin returns                        	
            
 COMPANIES/MARKETS:
 MegaFon names only two banks for US$4bn IPO                  
 Russia launches 4G tender, to name winners in July           
 Russia's MTS in talks to resume Turkmen ops-sources          
 Russian Agribank eyes benchmark Eurobond issue - source      
 Russia's OGK-5 Q1 net profit declines 2.4 pct yr/yr          
 Sharper advertising picture brightens Russia's CTC           
 Gas tax cools Russian shares, rouble lower                   	
          
 ECONOMY/POLITICS:
 Russia April services growth slowest in 19 months - PMI      
 Russia consumer prices flat in latest week                   
 Russia says it could pre-emptively strike missile shield     
 Blasts in Russia's Dagestan kill up to 20, wound dozens      
  
 ENERGY:
 Med Crude-Urals prices seen balanced, trade frozen           
 Russian April seaborne crude exports up 9 pct                	
          
 COMMODITIES:
 Russia sells 1.23 mln T in grain interventions               	
  
 MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:	
 RTS                             1,555.5   -0.3 pct	
 MSCI Russia               827.1   -0.5 pct	
 MSCI Emerging Markets         1,021.2   -0.3 pct	
    	
 Russia 30-year Eurobond yield: 3.822/3.784 pct	
 EMBI+ Russia 238 basis points over	
    	
 Rouble/dollar   29.4950	
 Rouble/euro     38.8200	
    	
 NYMEX crude       $102.64  +$0.11	
 ICE Brent crude  $116.21  +$0.13	
    	
 For Russian bank balances see 	
 For Russian company news, double click on 	
 Treasury news    Corporate debt 	
 Russian stocks    Russia country guide 	
 All Russian news   Scrolling stocks news 	
 Emerging markets top news 	
 Top deals    European companies

0 : 0
