Russian markets -- Factors to Watch on May 5
#Energy
May 5, 2012 / 6:51 AM / in 5 years

Russian markets -- Factors to Watch on May 5

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 5 (Reuters) - Here are events and news stories that could move
Russian markets on Saturday.	
    You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242	
    	
    STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com):	
    PROMSVYAZBANK: Says external background promises to be mixed and expects to
see a moderate change in most liquid Russian stocks in early trading in Moscow. 
   	
    	
    EVENTS (All times GMT):	
    MOSCOW - Russian President-elect Vladimir Putin to hold a meeting with World
War II veterans.	
    	
    IN THE PAPERS :	
    If mid-sized Russian oil producer Bashneft loses its license to
develop the Trebs and Titov oil fields in the Arctic, its creditors and lenders
to its parent Sistema may ask for payment of $2.4 billion in
outstanding debt ahead of schedule, Vedomosti said.	
    Russian pipeline monopoly Transneft may ship up to 15 million
tonnes of crude via the Baltic Pipeline System-2 (BTS-2), built by Moscow as
part of a wider plan to reduce dependence on transit countries, Vedomosti said. 	
        	
    TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :	
 TOP NEWS: 	
Twin bomb attacks kill 12 in Russia's Dagestan             	
Armenia campaign rally blast hurts 144-officials           	
Czech refiners to see Urals crude shortfall in May         	
Hackers plan attack on Russian government sites            	
Russia's Medvedev seeks new lease of life as PM            	
The ins and outs of Russia's next government               	
                            
 COMPANIES/MARKETS:	
E.ON Russia to pay 0.06 rbls/share in 2011 divs            	
Rosneft sees no impact on gas plans from tax rise          	
Russian stocks plunge, weak oil hits rouble                	
VTB Capital to add 70 more international bankers           	
Renault-Nissan to pay for AvtoVAZ in stages-sources        	
UC RUSAL Q1 net profit seen down at $94 mln                	
                          
 ECONOMY/POLITICS:
INTERVIEW-IMF urges Armenia to improve business            	
Fearful of Putin, rich flee Russian art market             	
Russia April services growth slowest in 19 months          	
NATO:Russia talk of pre-emptive strike                     	
Putin unveils measures to boost competition in el-supply   	
Russian activist fined in gay "propaganda" case            	
Russia's Pravda hits 100, still urging workers             	
Armenians see election bringing stability at most          	
Russia April CPI up 0.3 pct m/m, +3.6 pct y/y              	
                                
 ENERGY:
Russia refinery maintenance through September              	
Urals exports from Ust-Luga seen at 1.9 mln T in June      	
                  
 COMMODITIES:	
Russia sells 1.38 mln T in grain interventions             	
     	
  
 MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:	
 RTS                             1,499.0   +0.06 pct	
 MSCI Russia               791.3   -4.32 pct	
 MSCI Emerging Markets         1,013.0   -1.10 pct	
    	
 Russia 30-year Eurobond yield: 3.898/3.878 pct	
 EMBI+ Russia 249 basis points over	
    	
 Rouble/dollar   29.7301	
 Rouble/euro     38.9800	
    	
 NYMEX crude        $98.59  -$4.05	
 ICE Brent crude  $113.18  -$3.03	
    	
 (Reporting by Katya Golubkova)

