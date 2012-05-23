FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian markets - Factors to Watch on May 23
May 23, 2012 / 6:30 AM / 5 years ago

Russian markets - Factors to Watch on May 23

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 23 (Reuters) - Here are events and news stories that could move
Russian markets on Wednesday.	
    You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242	
    	
    STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com):	
    TROIKA DIALOG: "We are opening our prices this morning down 1.0 percent."	
    VTB CAPITAL: "Market sentiment remained upbeat ahead of today's EU summit,	
which is expected to shed more light on the monetary union's response to a
potential Greece departure as well as growth stimulus for the European economy."	
    URALSIB: "All market indicators are pointing to a weak start for the Russian
market this morning, and we expect it to open 1 percent down"	
 	
    	
    EVENTS (All times GMT):	
    MOSCOW - Gazprom to brief on its gas production and reserves;	
    MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin meets leadership of United Russia
party;	
    MOSCOW - Adam Smith CIS Coal Summit;	
    MOSCOW - Transneft board to decide on 2011 dividend pay out	
    MOSCOW - Cherkizovo Q1 profit up, beats forecasts	
	
    IN THE PAPERS :	
    Business daily Vedomosti reports that Russian licencing agency Rosnedra
awarded Ural Mining and Metallurgical Company with rights to develop Yelanskoye
nickel and copper field, not to Norilsk Nickel as it had been
expected. 	
    	
    TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :	
 TOP NEWS: 
Putin energy 'tsar' named CEO of Russia's Rosneft     
Russia's Putin shifts former ministers to Kremlin     
 
 COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Russia's AFI says Q1 profit falls to $7.9 million     
Russian shares lose steam on Kremlin appointments     
Severstal to pay 4.07 rbls per share in Q1 dividend   
EARNINGS POLL-Severstal Q1 net seen at $318 mln       
Gazprom Neft Q1 net profit beats forecasts            
OGK-2 to raise at least 40 bln roubles in share issue 
Russia Aeroflot to pay dividend of 1.8081 rbls/share  	
     
 ECONOMY/POLITICS:	
Russia cbank offers support to banks                     
Russia cools on sale of majority power grid stake     
Russia eyes Vladivostok casino zone to woo Asian money 	
      
 ENERGY:
TNK-BP hikes dividend 12 pct                          
Med crude-Urals succumbs to pressure of cheap sweets  	
Siberian Anthracite to triple output by 2016          	
    
 COMMODITIES:
TABLE-March Russia coal exports jump 41 pct           
Russia wheat exports to fall to 14 mln t in 12/13     
TABLE-Russia refinery maintenance through September   
Rain due in south Russian breadbasket May 22-24       
  
  
 MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:	
 RTS                             1,316.0     -0.5 pct	
 MSCI Russia               703.1     +3.3 pct	
 MSCI Emerging Markets           904.1     -1.7 pct	
    	
 Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 4.114/4.075 pct	
 EMBI+ Russia 277 basis points over	
    	
 Rouble/dollar   31.1333	
 Rouble/euro     39.7644	
    	
 NYMEX crude       $91.08     -$0.77	
 ICE Brent crude  $107.75    -$0.66	
    	
 (Compiled by Vladimir Soldatkin)

