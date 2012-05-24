FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian markets - Factors to Watch on May 24
#Industry, Materials and Utilities
May 24, 2012 / 6:21 AM / in 5 years

Russian markets - Factors to Watch on May 24

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 24 (Reuters) - Here are events and news stories that could move
Russian markets on Thursday.	
    You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242	
    	
    STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com):	
    Chris Weafer, Troika Dialog: "The dominant sentiment in markets today is
most likely to be one of confusion. Investors are more likely to remain
sidelined while waiting to hear details and interpretations from yesterday's
very unclear EU Summit."	
    TROIKA DIALOG:  "We are opening our prices this morning up 1.0 percent." 	
    URALSIB: "Today sees a very important set of advanced PMI readings for the
Eurozone, which along with the US will be a key focus for the investment
community... The Chinese flash manufacturing PMI announced in the morning
suggests that the world's second largest economy is still struggling to add
momentum."	
	
    EVENTS (All times GMT):	
    MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin meets businessmen;	
    MOSCOW - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev chairs government meeting;	
    MOSCOW - Adam Smith CIS Coal Summit;	
    MOSCOW - Severstal, Russia's second largest steel producer, is
expected to report first quarter net profit	
    MOSCOW - Transneft board to decide on 2011 dividend pay out	
    MOSCOW - Norilsk Nickel to recommend 2011 dividend;	
    MOSCOW - Sberbank's Deputy Chairman for corporate business Andrey Donskikh
to give a briefing;	
	
    IN THE PAPERS : 	
    Russia's Sberbank is hopeful a stake sale in it, as part of the
nation's wider privatisation programme, will happen this year, Chief Executive
Officer German Gref told Kommersant daily. 	
    The daily also cites sources as saying that Scartel, which operates 4G
services in Russia under the Yota brand, may acquire a Ferrobank stake owned by
Russia's wealthiest man, Alisher Usmanov.	
    	
    TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :	
 TOP NEWS: 
Russia says Iran ready to discuss nuclear gestures    
 
 COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Russia politics, Greek woes pummel stocks, rouble     
Russia's RusHydro to trim 2011 dividends              
Sitronics says minor shareholders taking buyout offer 
Cherkizovo warns of weak poultry price growth         	
     
 ECONOMY/POLITICS:	
Putin orders Rosneftegaz assets sale in '13-'15       	
Russian rights chief urges Putin to veto protest law     
Russia tests new missile, in warning over U.S. shield 
Russia warns Syrian violence could spread to Lebanon  	
Russia consumer prices rise 0.1 pct for third week     	
        
 ENERGY:
Gazprom reviews Shtokman line-up                      
Gazprom delays Russia's first offshore Arctic oil     	
Gazprom cuts gas production forecasts for 2013/14     	
Med crude-Urals drop in well supplied market          	
Turkmenistan agrees trans-Afghan pipeline gas deals   	
	
           
 COMMODITIES:
Black Sea wheat crop hit; damage worse without rain   
Russia wheat exports to fall to 14 mln t in 12/13     
TABLE-Russia refinery maintenance through September   
Rain due in south Russian breadbasket May 22-24       
  
  
 MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:	
 RTS                             1,274.7     +0.8 pct	
 MSCI Russia               667.9     -5.0 pct	
 MSCI Emerging Markets           898.0     +0.1 pct	
    	
 Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 4.203/4.164 pct	
 EMBI+ Russia 287 basis points over	
    	
 Rouble/dollar   31.7050	
 Rouble/euro     39.8675	
    	
 NYMEX crude       $90.29     +$0.39	
 ICE Brent crude  $105.85    +$0.29	
    	
 For Russian bank balances see 	
 For Russian company news, double click on 	
 Treasury news    Corporate debt 	
 Russian stocks    Russia country guide 	
 All Russian news   Scrolling stocks news 	
 Emerging markets top news 	
 Top deals    European companies 	
	
 (Compiled by Vladimir Soldatkin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
