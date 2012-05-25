FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian markets - Factors to Watch on May 25
#Energy
May 25, 2012 / 6:10 AM / 5 years ago

Russian markets - Factors to Watch on May 25

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

MOSCOW, May 25 (Reuters) - Here are events and news stories that could move
Russian markets on Friday.	
    You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242	
    	
    STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com):	
    PROMSVYAZBANK: Says sees mixed effect from the external background on the
Russian stock market, expecting most liquid local shares to inch down at
Moscow's opening.	
    VTB Capital: "Today, on the corporate side, it is the last day of the
Rosneft buyback. Also watch MMK's board meeting and AGM."  	
    ALFA BANK: "The Russian market was among the outperformers yesterday, with
the RTS rising 1.8 percent to 1,284 in the main session and MICEX advancing 2.2
percent to 1,284. This morning, Asian shares are trading down and U.S. equity
futures are pointing lower."   	
    	
    EVENTS (All times GMT):	
    MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin will chair a meeting on Arctic offshore
oil and gas drilling;	
    MOSCOW - Russian and Syrian delegations meet to discuss commercial,
economic, scientific and technical issues; 	
    MOSCOW - Board of Russia's No.2 crude producer LUKOIL will review
its international projects;     	
    MAGNITOGORSK, Russia - Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works, Russia's
third-largest steelmaker, holds AGM. 	
    	
    IN THE PAPERS : 	
    Norway's Statoil might leave Russia's Arctic gas project Shtokman,
with its stake taken over by Royal Dutch Shell, Kommersant daily said
on Friday, citing its sources. 	
    Vladimir Dmitriyev, Chairman at Russian state development bank VEB, will
keep his position with the lender for another five years, Kommersant said.	
    Russia's biggest shoe retailer Centrobuv postponed its initial public
offering until next spring but is lining up portfolio investors to buy a stake
of 5-10 percent in a private deal to raise from $100 million to $200 million,
Kommersant said.	
            	
    TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :	
 TOP NEWS: 	
Putin says non-state firms may tap offshore resources   	
Putin's support sliding, crisis ahead -think-tank       	
Sberbank close to buying Dexia's DenizBank              	
Sechin's Rosneft set to shop after Arctic spree         	
Putin orders Rosneftegaz assets sale in 2013-2015       	
        
 COMPANIES/MARKETS:	
Russia's Quadra says 2011 net profit down 64 pct        	
Russia's Acron offer for Polish Tarnow too low          	
Sberbank CEO hopeful of stake sale this year            	
Rostelecom to buy 26 pct of TV provider for $57 mln       	
Georgian Railway pulls listing in latest IPO            	
Russia's Norilsk may pay 2011 dividend of 196 rbls/shr  	
Russia's Sberbank wins place on MegaFon IPO             	
Russia to award 4G mobile licences                      	
Uralkali seeks syndicated loan -sources                 	
Russian stocks up from 7-mth lows, rouble firms         	
Transneft to pay 716.58 rbls/pref share in 2011         	
                        
 ECONOMY/POLITICS:	
Russian rights chief urges Putin to veto protest law    	
Russia tests new missile, in warning over U.S. shield   	
Medvedev cosies up to U.S. cowboys - in Russia          	
Russian gold/fx reserves fall to $514.3 bln             	
Three sentenced for Moldova illegal uranium trading     	
             
 ENERGY:	
Turkmenistan says 2011 natgas output at 66 bcm          	
               
 COMMODITIES:	
Dry weather persists in Russia's South, rains           	
Norilsk suspends Arctic shipments for seasonal halt     	
Russia sells 1.88 mln T in grain interventions          	
Severstal says global steel market improving            	
       
  
 MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:	
 RTS                             1,273.8     -1.1 pct	
 MSCI Russia               682.1     +2.1 pct	
 MSCI Emerging Markets           898.3     -0.4 pct	
    	
 Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 4.197/4.174 pct	
 EMBI+ Russia 285 basis points over	
    	
 Rouble/dollar   31.8300	
 Rouble/euro     39.8750	
    	
 NYMEX crude       $90.52     +$0.23	
 ICE Brent crude  $106.29    +$0.44	
    	
 For Russian bank balances see 	
 For Russian company news, double click on 	
 Treasury news    Corporate debt 	
 Russian stocks    Russia country guide 	
 All Russian news   Scrolling stocks news 	
 Emerging markets top news 	
 Top deals    European companies 	
	
 (Compiled by Katya Golubkova)

