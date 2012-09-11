FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian markets - Factors to Watch on Sept 11
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
#Energy
September 11, 2012 / 6:11 AM / 5 years ago

Russian markets - Factors to Watch on Sept 11

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Here are events and news stories that could move
Russian markets on Tuesday.
    You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242
    
    STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com):
    Aton: "The external background is moderately negative. The Russian indexes
may open down on the back of worsened sentiment on U.S. bourses and declines in
Asian markets."
    Troika: "We are opening our prices this morning down 1.0 percent."
    
    
    EVENTS (All times GMT):
    SOCHI, Russia - Russian President Vladimir Putin meets his Serbian
counterpart Tomislav Nikolic.
    MOSCOW - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will meet Moldovan Prime
Minister Vlad Filat.
    MOSCOW - Russia's Finance Ministry is expected to release monthly federal
budget fulfillment figures.
    MOSCOW - Russian group Uralkali, the world's second-largest potash
producer by capacity, to report H1 2012 results.
    MOSCOW - Fast-growing Russian food retailer Magnit to release
sales numbers for August.
    
    
    IN THE PAPERS :
    Sberbank, Russia's biggest lender, may launch the long-awaited
sale of a 7.6 percent government-held stake this week, encouraged by a recovery
in financial markets, business daily Kommersant reports.
    Russia's Energy Ministry suggests that the pace of tax increases for
independent gas producers such as Novatek should slow, Vedomosti
writes citing two government sources.
    Russia's state-controlled Federal Grid Company (FSK) wants to
raise its annual investment programme by one quarter to 200 billion roubles
starting from 2013, Vedomosti reports.
    Russian businessman Alexander Nesis' IST Group, which has recently agreed to
sell its stake in Nomos Bank, will build a more than $1 billion
fetiliser plant near the Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga, Vedomosti writes. 
        
    
    TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
 TOP NEWS:
 Russian lender Sberbank may launch share sale this week-report 
 Gazprom suspends gas purchases from independent suppliers      
 
   
 COMPANIES/MARKETS: 
 APM Terminals buys into Global Ports for Russian growth        
 MegaFon board backs plan to buy Euroset-source                 
 Novatek slides 2 pct in steady Russia trade after rally        
 Russia's Deripaska in talks on Chinese projects                
 Russian new car sales up 15 pct in August-AEB                  
 Russia carmaker Sollers' profit nearly trebles in H1           
 Uralkali H1 net profit seen up at $827 mln                     
 Gazprom Neft raises $1.5 billion from 10-year Eurobond         
 Gazprombank mulls subordinated bond issue                      
 Alfa Bank to start Eurobond roadshow this week-source          
 
  
 ECONOMY/POLITICS: 
 Russian anti-graft campaigner Navalny targets VTB bank         
 Russian lawmakers move to eject Kremlin critic                 
 Russia says Syria's Assad "still solid"                        
 
  
 ENERGY: 
 Russian gas transit via Ukraine falls 22.9 pct                 
 Ukraine cuts Russian gas imports 34 pct in Jan-Aug             
 
  
 COMMODITIES:
 Russian wheat export prices may rise further this week-analyst 
  
  
 MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
 RTS                             1,472.8   -0.25 pct
 MSCI Russia               799.7   +0.31 pct
 MSCI Emerging Markets           966.4   -0.37 pct
    
 Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.847/2.810 pct
 EMBI+ Russia 174 basis points over
    
 Rouble/dollar   31.6701
 Rouble/euro     40.5100
    
 NYMEX crude        $96.29   -$0.25
 ICE Brent crude  $114.63   -$0.18
    
 (Compiled by Maria Kiselyova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

