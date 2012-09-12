FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian markets - Factors to Watch on Sept 12
#Energy
September 12, 2012 / 6:35 AM / 5 years ago

Russian markets - Factors to Watch on Sept 12

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Here are events and news stories that could move
Russian markets on Wednesday.
    You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242
    
    STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com):
    Uralsib: "U.S. markets are close to multi-year highs again and the promise
of stimulus for the Chinese economy has sent Asian markets higher this morning.
We expect the Russian market to open up 0.7-1 percent."
    Troika: "We are opening our prices this morning up 30 bps"
    
    EVENTS (All times GMT):
    SOCHI, Russia - Russian President Vladimir Putin hosts Moldovan Prime
Minister Vlad Filat;
    ASTANA - Iranian, Russian and Turkish foreign ministers attend Conference on
Interaction and Confidence Building Measures (CICA) meeting in Kazakh capital;
    MOSCOW - Russian meat producer Cherkizovo and restaurant holding
company Rosinter report Q2 earnings;
    MOSCOW - Russian statistics service publishes weekly inflation data;
    MOSCOW - Russia's third-largest oil company TNK-BP holds an annual
public meeting with suppliers and contractors;
    
    IN THE PAPERS :
    Russia's top crude producer Rosneft challenged decision by a
Russian court to award an Anglo-Russian oil company TNK-BP minority shareholder
with 100 billion roubles ($3.17 billion) in compensation. The shareholder argued
that the attempted tie-up between Rosneft and BP, which owns half of
TNK-BP, damaged TNK-BP's business.
     MegaFon, Russia's second-largest mobile phone operator, may
launch initial public offering in London in October, Vedomosti reports citing
banks and the company's shareholders.
 
    TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
 TOP NEWS:
 Putin: Romney stance shows Russia right about missile shield   
 Kremlin enters EU-Gazprom row with strategic firm rules        
   
 COMPANIES/MARKETS: 
 Onexim says in talks to sell Polyus Gold stake                 
 Russia's Cherkizovo Q2 net profit up 17 pct                    
 Uralkali net profit at top end of forecasts                    
 Russian utilities gain, rouble stable                          
 Gazprom says increases 2012 investments by $6.3 bln            
 Nafta denies interest in Prokhorov's Polyus stake              
 Sberbank ready for state share sale, decision awaited          
 Russia's MegaFon buys ring-tone supplier                       
 Gazprombank to start rouble Eurobond roadshow Sept 13-source   
 INTERVIEW-Russian Helicopters mulls at least $300 mln Eurobond 
 Alfa Bank to start Eurobond roadshow this week-source          
 
  
 ECONOMY/POLITICS:
 INSIGHT-If Caucasus erupts, war could spread                   
 Russia's Deputy PM says country must shoot for Moon base       
 Small plane crashes in Russia killing 10                       
 TABLE-Russia July trade surplus down to $11.05 billion         
 Russia may slow tax rises for independent gas firms-report     
  
 ENERGY: 
 HRT expects to find partner by January for Namibia drilling    
 Repsol's LNG sale attracts number of bids-sources              
 Russia offshore energy group to ponder tax, legal issues       
 Urals predicted weaker as new volumes appear                   
 Russia seeks 1 bln euros from Bulgaria for nuclear plant       
 Russia to top up Sept Novo crude exports by 15 pct-trade       

     
 COMMODITIES:
 Russia has no plans to restrict grain exports -Deputy PM       
 Ukraine AgMin sees wheat exports falling from Nov              
  
  
 MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
 RTS                             1,481.7   +0.11 pct
 MSCI Russia               801.5   +0.23 pct
 MSCI Emerging Markets           980.1   +0.72 pct
    
 Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.879/2.842 pct
 EMBI+ Russia 166 basis points over
    
 Rouble/dollar   31.5600
 Rouble/euro     40.5490
    
 NYMEX crude        $97.18   +$0.01
 ICE Brent crude  $115.41   +$0.01
    
($1 = 31.5650 Russian roubles)

 (Compiled by Vladimir Soldatkin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
