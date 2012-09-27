FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian markets - Factors to Watch on Sept 27
September 27, 2012 / 5:35 AM / 5 years ago

Russian markets - Factors to Watch on Sept 27

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Here are events and news stories that could move
Russian markets on Thursday.
    You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242
    
    STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com):
    ALOR: Says investors attention is likely to be focused on Europe, as Italy
is expected to hold a bond auction while Spain is to present next year's budget.
    PROMSVYAZBANK: Says expects to see an increase in most liquid Russian stocks
at early trade in Moscow.                
    
    EVENTS (All times GMT):
    MOSCOW - Reuters Russia Investment Summit.
    MOSCOW - Central bank publishes its weekly gold and foreign exchange
reserves.
    MOSCOW - Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev expected to hold weekly
government meeting to discuss utilities modernisation.
    MOSCOW - TransContainer to publish first half results and hold a
conference call. 
        
    IN THE PAPERS :
    Russian central bank and Finance Ministry plan to increase retail deposits
compensation to 1 million roubles ($31,900) from current 700.000 roubles, paid
out to deposit holders in case of their bank bankruptcy, Vedomosti daily
newspaper said, citing sources. 
    Russian air carrier Aeroflot plans to discuss a new motivation
programme for its top managers, which may account for up to 5 percent of the
company's net profit under international reporting standards, Vedomosti said.
   
    TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
 RUSSIA SUMMIT:
Russian bank VTB eyes top emerging markets spot       
Russia's Norilsk Nickel sees African opportunity      
Norilsk picks Singapore as Asia trading hub           
Russian media magnate Lebedev fears prison            
           
 COMPANIES/MARKETS:
TNK-BP co-owners to bid for entire BP stake           
Russia's shares set to rally? Not just yet            
Russian stocks to gain from global stimulus           
Board of Russia's NLMK to approve new president       
Russia's MRSK H1 net profit falls 40 pct              
Deutsche Bank appoints new Russian chief              
Russia's Surgut to exit Venezuela                     
                      
 ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Russian central bank sees 2012 inflation at 6.3 pct       
Families of Polish plane crash victims ask questions  
Ex-head of Kazakh riot-hit region returns to govt     
Billionaire Putin critic faces 5 years jail           
Putin speaks out against unilateral intervention      
Russia consumer prices up 0.1 percent for third week  
Russian five-year bond sale sees strong demand        
Russia Aug GDP up 2.8 pct y/y vs +3 pct in July       
U.S. says Ukraine tariff plans may impact WTO         
Russian lawmakers call for jail for "blasphemous acts" 
            
 ENERGY/COMMODITIES: 
Russia mulls selling grain from intervention          
       
 MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
 RTS                             1,461.2   +0.29 pct
 MSCI Russia               784.6   -3.42 pct
 MSCI Emerging Markets           990.6   -1.13 pct
    
 Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.118/3.081 pct
 EMBI+ Russia 190 basis points over
    
 Rouble/dollar   31.3700
 Rouble/euro     40.2666
    
 NYMEX crude        $89.94   -$0.88 
 ICE Brent crude  $109.99   +$0.21
    
($1 = 31.3772 Russian roubles)

 (Compiled by Katya Golubkova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
