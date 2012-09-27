Russian markets - Factors to Watch on Sept 27

MOSCOW, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Thursday. You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242 STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com): ALOR: Says investors attention is likely to be focused on Europe, as Italy is expected to hold a bond auction while Spain is to present next year's budget. PROMSVYAZBANK: Says expects to see an increase in most liquid Russian stocks at early trade in Moscow. EVENTS (All times GMT): MOSCOW - Reuters Russia Investment Summit. MOSCOW - Central bank publishes its weekly gold and foreign exchange reserves. MOSCOW - Russia's Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev expected to hold weekly government meeting to discuss utilities modernisation. MOSCOW - TransContainer to publish first half results and hold a conference call. IN THE PAPERS : Russian central bank and Finance Ministry plan to increase retail deposits compensation to 1 million roubles ($31,900) from current 700.000 roubles, paid out to deposit holders in case of their bank bankruptcy, Vedomosti daily newspaper said, citing sources. Russian air carrier Aeroflot plans to discuss a new motivation programme for its top managers, which may account for up to 5 percent of the company's net profit under international reporting standards, Vedomosti said. TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : RUSSIA SUMMIT: Russian bank VTB eyes top emerging markets spot Russia's Norilsk Nickel sees African opportunity Norilsk picks Singapore as Asia trading hub Russian media magnate Lebedev fears prison COMPANIES/MARKETS: TNK-BP co-owners to bid for entire BP stake Russia's shares set to rally? Not just yet Russian stocks to gain from global stimulus Board of Russia's NLMK to approve new president Russia's MRSK H1 net profit falls 40 pct Deutsche Bank appoints new Russian chief Russia's Surgut to exit Venezuela ECONOMY/POLITICS: Russian central bank sees 2012 inflation at 6.3 pct Families of Polish plane crash victims ask questions Ex-head of Kazakh riot-hit region returns to govt Billionaire Putin critic faces 5 years jail Putin speaks out against unilateral intervention Russia consumer prices up 0.1 percent for third week Russian five-year bond sale sees strong demand Russia Aug GDP up 2.8 pct y/y vs +3 pct in July U.S. says Ukraine tariff plans may impact WTO Russian lawmakers call for jail for "blasphemous acts" ENERGY/COMMODITIES: Russia mulls selling grain from intervention MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,461.2 +0.29 pct MSCI Russia 784.6 -3.42 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 990.6 -1.13 pct Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.118/3.081 pct EMBI+ Russia 190 basis points over Rouble/dollar 31.3700 Rouble/euro 40.2666 NYMEX crude $89.94 -$0.88 ICE Brent crude $109.99 +$0.21 For Russian bank balances see For Russian company news, double click on Treasury news Corporate debt Russian stocks Russia country guide All Russian news Scrolling stocks news Emerging markets top news Top deals European companies ($1 = 31.3772 Russian roubles) (Compiled by Katya Golubkova)