Russian markets - Factors to Watch on Sept 28

MOSCOW, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Friday. STOCKS CALL: OLMA: "Today trading on the Moscow bourse will start from a higher level than at yesterday's close." Troika: "We are opening our prices up 1.0 percent this morning." EVENTS (All times GMT): YALTA, Ukraine - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to meet his Ukrainian counterpart Mykola Azarov as part of the CIS heads of government forum. MOSCOW - Russian steelmaker MMK holds a board meeting. MOSCOW - Russian vodka producer Synergy to announce H1 2012 financial results. IN THE PAPERS : Kommersant business daily runs an interview with Sergei Chemezov, the chief executive officer of Russian Technologies, about a looming deal that will see an alliance of France's Renault and Japan's Nissan take control in Russia's top carmaker AvtoVAZ. Vedomosti writes that Russia's state energy holding Rosneftegaz will have to pay around 50 billion roubles ($1.59 billion) in dividends for the first nine months of 2012. German development finance institution DEG plans to buy a 20 percent stake in leading Russian reinsurance company Unity Re for $16 million, Vedomosti writes. Russian TV advertising prices are expected to rise by no more than 10 percent next year, Kommersant reports citing advertising agencies. TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : REUTERS SUMMIT Russia may limit grain exports in 2013-Econ Min Russia wants China to prepay for gas to fund pipe Kremlin oil control drive could backfire Russia to depend on consumer for growth COMPANIES/MARKETS: Russian metals moguls settle RUSAL stake spat MegaFon receives Russian green light for London IPO Sistema to buy rail firm SG-Trans for $730 mln Russian stocks bounce off support, rouble firms Russia postpones mobile data decision-paper Severstal plans Eurobond road show Oct.1-source NLMK, Gazprom raise combined $1.1 bln in bonds Transcontainer H1 profit doubles ECONOMY/POLITICS: Russian gold/fx reserves rise to $524.5 bln Turkey Erdogan slams Russia, China, Iran over Syria Protests threaten Georgian leader's grip on power ENERGY: Russia likely to contest EU energy rules at WTO Russia's Ust-Luga aims to double 2013 oil exports COMMODITIES: Black Sea winter grain sowing campaign fabourable MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,487.1 +0.84 pct MSCI Russia 793.2 +1.28 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 1,004.2 +0.58 pct Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.065/3.028 pct EMBI+ Russia 182 basis points over Rouble/dollar 31.0850 Rouble/euro 39.9700 NYMEX crude $92.32 +$0.47 ICE Brent crude $112.36 +$0.35 ($1 = 31.3772 Russian roubles)