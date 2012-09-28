FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian markets - Factors to Watch on Sept 28
September 28, 2012 / 6:21 AM / 5 years ago

Russian markets - Factors to Watch on Sept 28

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MOSCOW, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Here are events and news stories that could move
Russian markets on Friday.
    You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242
    
    STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com):
    OLMA: "Today trading on the Moscow bourse will start from a higher level
than at yesterday's close."
    Troika: "We are opening our prices up 1.0 percent this morning."    
    
    
    EVENTS (All times GMT):
    YALTA, Ukraine - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to meet his 
Ukrainian counterpart Mykola Azarov as part of the CIS heads of government
forum.
    MOSCOW - Russian steelmaker MMK holds a board meeting.
    MOSCOW - Russian vodka producer Synergy to announce H1 2012
financial results.    
    

    IN THE PAPERS :
    Kommersant business daily runs an interview with Sergei Chemezov, the chief
executive officer of Russian Technologies, about a looming deal that will see an
alliance of France's Renault and Japan's Nissan take control
in Russia's top carmaker AvtoVAZ.
    Vedomosti writes that Russia's state energy holding Rosneftegaz 
will have to pay around 50 billion roubles ($1.59 billion) in dividends for the
first nine months of 2012.
    German development finance institution DEG plans to buy a 20 percent stake
in leading Russian reinsurance company Unity Re for $16 million, Vedomosti
writes.
    Russian TV advertising prices are expected to rise by no more than 10
percent next year, Kommersant reports citing advertising agencies.  
    
    
    TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
 REUTERS SUMMIT
 Russia may limit grain exports in 2013-Econ Min      
 Russia wants China to prepay for gas to fund pipe    
 Kremlin oil control drive could backfire             
 Russia to depend on consumer for growth              
  
 COMPANIES/MARKETS:
 Russian metals moguls settle RUSAL stake spat        
 MegaFon receives Russian green light for London IPO  
 Sistema to buy rail firm SG-Trans for $730 mln       
 Russian stocks bounce off support, rouble firms      
 Russia postpones mobile data decision-paper          
 Severstal plans Eurobond road show Oct.1-source      
 NLMK, Gazprom raise combined $1.1 bln in bonds       
 Transcontainer H1 profit doubles                     
  
 ECONOMY/POLITICS: 
 Russian gold/fx reserves rise to $524.5 bln          
 Turkey Erdogan slams Russia, China, Iran over Syria  
 Protests threaten Georgian leader's grip on power    
  
 ENERGY: 
 Russia likely to contest EU energy rules at WTO      
 Russia's Ust-Luga aims to double 2013 oil exports    
  
 COMMODITIES: 
 Black Sea winter grain sowing campaign fabourable    
  
  
 MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
 RTS                             1,487.1   +0.84 pct
 MSCI Russia               793.2   +1.28 pct
 MSCI Emerging Markets         1,004.2   +0.58 pct
    
 Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.065/3.028 pct
 EMBI+ Russia 182 basis points over
    
 Rouble/dollar   31.0850
 Rouble/euro     39.9700
    
 NYMEX crude        $92.32   +$0.47
 ICE Brent crude  $112.36   +$0.35
    
 ($1 = 31.3772 Russian roubles)

 (Compiled by Maria Kiselyova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
