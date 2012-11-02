Russian markets - Factors to Watch on Nov 2

MOSCOW, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Friday. You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242 STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com): OLMA: "The first part of the trading session may see increases. Good (business activity) data from the United States prompted a rally on global stock markets. In the afternoon, U.S. data again, on the labour market, may become the main factor influencing the markets." ROSSIYSKY CAPITAL: "In general, the mood on the markets remains moderately positive." ALOR: Sees MICEX support level at 1,420 points, further at 1,410 points. "In anticipation of key (U.S.) statistics we recommend investors to stick to speculative strategy." EVENTS (All times GMT): MOSCOW - Open Innovations forum; MOSCOW - Foreign Ministry's spokesman Alexander Lukashevich to hold a briefing; MOSCOW - Association of Russian Banks holds meeting with Central bank and top bankers; MOSCOW - Gazprom to report second-quarter financial results; IN THE PAPERS : Russian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema may buy a controlling stake in the country's third-largest drug maker Veropharm from the Pharmacy Chain 36.6 , Vedomosti reports. Kremlin and government officials are continuing to fight for the money earned by the state energy company Rosneftegaz, Vedomosti reports. Growth in Russia's banking sector has slowed, with corporate loans and deposits increasing by 10 percent and 4.6 percent, respectively, in the first nine months, compared to 18.6 percent and 20.1 percent a year earlier, Vedomosti reports. TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Putin's Russia: more fragile than it looks Rosneft racks up cash ahead of TNK-BP deal Telenor opens door to selling Vimpelcom stake COMPANIES/MARKETS: Novatek drags shares down on contract loss Promsvyazbank sees key capital measure boosted Eutelsat signs deal to expand digital satellite ECONOMY/POLITICS: Khodorkovsky partner wins 3-year cut in jail term Moscow steps up war on congestion Russia breaks baby trafficking ring COMMODITIES: Acron agrees $1.5 bln potash project Russia's 9-mo gold production up 3.1 pct Russia 2012 wheat crop to lag official f'cast MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,446.5 +0.2 pct MSCI Russia 764.5 +0.3 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 1,005.0 +0.6 pct Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.890/2.868 pct EMBI+ Russia 157 basis points over Rouble/dollar 31.2680 Rouble/euro 40.5400 NYMEX crude $86.82 +$0.56 ICE Brent crude $107.97 -$0.53 For Russian bank balances see For Russian company news, double click on Treasury news Corporate debt Russian stocks Russia country guide All Russian news Scrolling stocks news Emerging markets top news Top deals European companies (Compiled by Lidia Kelly)