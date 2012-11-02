FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian markets - Factors to Watch on Nov 2
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Money Markets RSS
November 2, 2012 / 6:21 AM / in 5 years

Russian markets - Factors to Watch on Nov 2

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Here are events and news stories
that could move Russian markets on Friday.
    You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242
    
    STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com):
    OLMA: "The first part of the trading session may see
increases. Good (business activity) data from the United States
prompted a rally on global stock markets. In the afternoon, U.S.
data again, on the labour market, may become the main factor
influencing the markets."
    ROSSIYSKY CAPITAL: "In general, the mood on the markets
remains moderately positive."
    ALOR: Sees MICEX support level at 1,420 points, further at
1,410 points. "In anticipation of key (U.S.) statistics we
recommend investors to stick to speculative strategy."
     
    EVENTS (All times GMT):
MOSCOW - Open Innovations forum;
MOSCOW - Foreign Ministry's spokesman Alexander Lukashevich to
hold a briefing;
MOSCOW - Association of Russian Banks holds meeting with Central
bank and top bankers;
MOSCOW - Gazprom to report second-quarter financial
results;

    IN THE PAPERS :
    Russian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema may
buy a controlling stake in the country's third-largest drug
maker Veropharm from the Pharmacy Chain 36.6
, Vedomosti reports. 
    Kremlin and government officials are continuing to fight for
the money earned by the state energy company Rosneftegaz,
Vedomosti reports.
    Growth in Russia's banking sector has slowed, with corporate
loans and deposits increasing by 10 percent and 4.6 percent,
respectively, in the first nine months, compared to 18.6 percent
and 20.1 percent a year earlier, Vedomosti reports.    
    
    TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
 TOP NEWS: 
Putin's Russia: more fragile than it looks       
Rosneft racks up cash ahead of TNK-BP deal       
Telenor opens door to selling Vimpelcom stake    
   
 COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Novatek drags shares down on contract loss       
Promsvyazbank sees key capital measure boosted   
Eutelsat signs deal to expand digital satellite  
   
 ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Khodorkovsky partner wins 3-year cut in jail term 
Moscow steps up war on congestion                
Russia breaks baby trafficking ring              
 COMMODITIES:
Acron agrees $1.5 bln potash project             
Russia's 9-mo gold production up 3.1 pct         
Russia 2012 wheat crop to lag official f'cast    
  
  
 MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
 RTS                             1,446.5     +0.2 pct
 MSCI Russia               764.5     +0.3 pct
 MSCI Emerging Markets         1,005.0     +0.6 pct
    
 Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.890/2.868 pct
 EMBI+ Russia 157 basis points over
    
 Rouble/dollar   31.2680
 Rouble/euro     40.5400
    
 NYMEX crude       $86.82     +$0.56
 ICE Brent crude  $107.97    -$0.53
    
 For Russian bank balances see 
 For Russian company news, double click on 
 Treasury news    Corporate debt 
 Russian stocks    Russia country guide 
 All Russian news   Scrolling stocks news 
 Emerging markets top news 
 Top deals    European companies 

 (Compiled by Lidia Kelly)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.