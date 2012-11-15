FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian markets - Factors to Watch on Nov 15
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
Commentary
Trump’s Iran threats risk a U.S. break with Europe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
November 15, 2012 / 6:11 AM / in 5 years

Russian markets - Factors to Watch on Nov 15

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Here are events and news stories that could move
Russian markets on Thursday.
    You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242
    
    STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com):
    OLMA: "The external background suggests continued pessimism on the market."
    GRANDIS CAPITAL: "We believe that soon there could be a break in the
downward trend, the MICEX index can climb above the level of 1,377 points on the
daily chart."
        
    
    EVENTS (All times GMT):
    MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet with small- and
medium-sized business lobby group OPORA Rossii. Economy Minister Andrei Belousov
to attend;
    MOSCOW - Russian government meeting;
    MOSCOW - Russian steelmaker Severstal to announce Q3 results;
    MOSCOW - Federal Grid Company (FSK) to announce H1 2012 results;
    MOSCOW - Leto bank, a retail banking unit of Russia's No.2 bank VTB
, to give a briefing;
    MOSCOW - The central bank to release weekly gold and forex reserves data;
    BAKU - Annual CIS banking conference to be held in Azerbaijan's capital.
     
    
    IN THE PAPERS :
    Russia's Avtotor has reached a preliminary agreement with German premium
carmaker BMW to assemble 50,000 cars a year at a joint venture based
in the Russian western enclave of Kaliningrad, with total investments seen at
350 million euros ($445.50 million), the Kommersant business daily reports.
    Russia's top lender Sberbank plans to create a healthcare cluster,
worth an estimated $1.2-1.5 billion, in the Moscow region. The bank will be the
core investor in the project, Vedomosti writes citing the project's consultant.
   
    
    TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
 TOP NEWS:
 Renaissance founder Jennings retreats from Russia      
 Russia says satellites normal after cable break        
 Putin signs new treason law                                
  
 COMPANIES/MARKETS:
 MegaFon expected to start IPO roadshow Thursday-source 
 Russian tycoon Deripaska increases stake in RUSAL      
 Russian stocks mixed, rouble holds firm                
 Severstal Q3 net profit seen at $232 mln               
 Russian watchdog may drop Telenor lawsuit              
 Watchdog seen clearing MegaFon's Euroset deal          
 Evraz seeks amendments to bond covenants               
 Phosagro 9-mo net income up 20 pct y/y, beats forecast 
 MTS beats Q3 profit fcast, to hike dividends           
 Vimpelcom beats Q3 forecasts as earnings triple        
 Russian retailer Dixy 10-month sales up 50.2 pct       
   
 ECONOMY/POLITICS:
 Russian food inflation drives concern over grain curbs 
 Putin backs plan to cut Russian pension savings-report 
 Russian consumer prices edge up 0.1 pct in latest week 
 Russia Jan-Oct budget surplus 1.4 pct of GDP-FinMin    
 Russia sees weak demand for 15-year bonds              
   
 ENERGY: 
 BASF, Gazprom agree on natural gas asset swap          
 Gazprom sees deal to build pipeline to Britain in 2013 
 Exxon to pick W.Qurna buyer soon -Iraq's Shahristani   
 Russia Sept coal exports down 4 pct                    
  
 COMMODITIES: 
 Russia's grain exports seen down to 0.5 mln T in Jan   
  
  
 MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
 RTS                             1,365.4   -0.13 pct
 MSCI Russia               723.6   -0.50 pct
 MSCI Emerging Markets           975.3   -0.54 pct
    
 Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.874/2.853 pct
 EMBI+ Russia 169 basis points over
    
 Rouble/dollar   31.6800
 Rouble/euro     40.3825
    
 NYMEX crude        $86.34   +$0.02
 ICE Brent crude  $109.75   +$0.14
    
 For Russian bank balances see 
 For Russian company news, double click on 
 Treasury news    Corporate debt 
 Russian stocks    Russia country guide 
 All Russian news   Scrolling stocks news 
 Emerging markets top news 
 Top deals    European companies 
 ($1 = 0.7856 euros)

 (Compiled by Maria Kiselyova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.