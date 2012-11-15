Russian markets - Factors to Watch on Nov 15

MOSCOW, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Thursday. You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242 STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com): OLMA: "The external background suggests continued pessimism on the market." GRANDIS CAPITAL: "We believe that soon there could be a break in the downward trend, the MICEX index can climb above the level of 1,377 points on the daily chart." EVENTS (All times GMT): MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet with small- and medium-sized business lobby group OPORA Rossii. Economy Minister Andrei Belousov to attend; MOSCOW - Russian government meeting; MOSCOW - Russian steelmaker Severstal to announce Q3 results; MOSCOW - Federal Grid Company (FSK) to announce H1 2012 results; MOSCOW - Leto bank, a retail banking unit of Russia's No.2 bank VTB , to give a briefing; MOSCOW - The central bank to release weekly gold and forex reserves data; BAKU - Annual CIS banking conference to be held in Azerbaijan's capital. IN THE PAPERS : Russia's Avtotor has reached a preliminary agreement with German premium carmaker BMW to assemble 50,000 cars a year at a joint venture based in the Russian western enclave of Kaliningrad, with total investments seen at 350 million euros ($445.50 million), the Kommersant business daily reports. Russia's top lender Sberbank plans to create a healthcare cluster, worth an estimated $1.2-1.5 billion, in the Moscow region. The bank will be the core investor in the project, Vedomosti writes citing the project's consultant. TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Renaissance founder Jennings retreats from Russia Russia says satellites normal after cable break Putin signs new treason law COMPANIES/MARKETS: MegaFon expected to start IPO roadshow Thursday-source Russian tycoon Deripaska increases stake in RUSAL Russian stocks mixed, rouble holds firm Severstal Q3 net profit seen at $232 mln Russian watchdog may drop Telenor lawsuit Watchdog seen clearing MegaFon's Euroset deal Evraz seeks amendments to bond covenants Phosagro 9-mo net income up 20 pct y/y, beats forecast MTS beats Q3 profit fcast, to hike dividends Vimpelcom beats Q3 forecasts as earnings triple Russian retailer Dixy 10-month sales up 50.2 pct ECONOMY/POLITICS: Russian food inflation drives concern over grain curbs Putin backs plan to cut Russian pension savings-report Russian consumer prices edge up 0.1 pct in latest week Russia Jan-Oct budget surplus 1.4 pct of GDP-FinMin Russia sees weak demand for 15-year bonds ENERGY: BASF, Gazprom agree on natural gas asset swap Gazprom sees deal to build pipeline to Britain in 2013 Exxon to pick W.Qurna buyer soon -Iraq's Shahristani Russia Sept coal exports down 4 pct COMMODITIES: Russia's grain exports seen down to 0.5 mln T in Jan MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,365.4 -0.13 pct MSCI Russia 723.6 -0.50 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 975.3 -0.54 pct Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.874/2.853 pct EMBI+ Russia 169 basis points over Rouble/dollar 31.6800 Rouble/euro 40.3825 NYMEX crude $86.34 +$0.02 ICE Brent crude $109.75 +$0.14 For Russian bank balances see For Russian company news, double click on Treasury news Corporate debt Russian stocks Russia country guide All Russian news Scrolling stocks news Emerging markets top news Top deals European companies ($1 = 0.7856 euros) (Compiled by Maria Kiselyova)