#Credit RSS
November 20, 2012 / 6:00 AM / in 5 years

Russian markets - Factors to Watch on Nov 20

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MOSCOW, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Here are events and news stories that could move
Russian markets on Tuesday.
    You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242
    
    STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com):
    PROMSVYAZBANK: Based on situation on external markets, the bank expects
small changes in Russia's most liquid shares in early trade on Tuesday.
    ALOR: "Pending the outcome of the Eurogroup meeting, investors may withhold
from active trading."

    EVENTS (All times GMT):
MOSCOW - Press briefing of Israeli ambassador to Russia Dorit Golender;
MOSCOW - Vozrozhdenie, a mid-sized Russian lender, to present third
quarter results;
MOSCOW - Russia's X5 Retail Group to release third-quarter results;
MOSCOW - "Russia's Gas" forum. Energy Minister Alexander Novak to attend;
MOSCOW - "Grain industry in the 21st century" conference organised by Russia's
agriculture ministry, among others;
MOSCOW - Federal Tariff Service to hold a meeting;
MOSCOW - "Dialogue between leading mining and oil companies, and ministries and
agencies" conference;

    IN THE PAPERS :
    Swedish telecoms firm Tele2 and Russia's Rostelecom are
discussing a merger of their Russian mobile assets into an entity that would
hand control to Tele2, business daily Vedomosti reports citing sources.
    Russian power companies are proposing that as of 2013, delinquent debtors
receive bank guarantees that can cost the defaulters about 20 billion roubles
($636 million), Vedomosti reports.
    A subsidiary of Russian diamond miner Alrosa, Geotransgaz, has signed a
three-year contract on gas supplies to Russian oil major Rosneft,
Kommersant reports, citing sources.
    
    
    TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
 TOP NEWS:
Russia accuses US of blocking UN action on Israel-Gaza conflict  
Iran says U.S., powers must be more constructive in atom talks   
Russia calls for end to Israel-Palestinian strikes               
 
 COMPANIES/MARKETS:
MegaFon names former UK minister Myners to board                 
Russia's Onexim to consider RenCap non-core assets sale          
Russia's Novorossiysk Jan-Oct cargo up 3.6 pct y/y               
Russian shares up on dividend decision, rouble firms             
Russia's Mail.Ru sells all shares in Groupon                     
  
 ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Soyuz with crew of three lands in Kazakhstan                     
 
  
 ENERGY: 
Putin orders Gazprom rival to collaborate on LNG                 
Russia's FSK to invest $24.4 bln under 5-year plan               
 
     
 COMMODITIES:
Mechel gets more time to repay loan                              
Russian wheat prices rise faster; interventions disappoint       
Russia's Bashneft Q3 profit at $547 mln                          
  
  
 MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
 RTS                             1,401.2     +0.1 pct
 MSCI Russia               745.0     +2.2 pct
 MSCI Emerging Markets           982.5     +0.5 pct
    
 Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.894/2.873 pct
 EMBI+ Russia 168 basis points over
    
 Rouble/dollar   31.4975
 Rouble/euro     40.2800
    
 NYMEX crude       $89.12     +$1.43
 ICE Brent crude  $111.61    +$1.95
    
 For Russian bank balances see 
 For Russian company news, double click on 
 Treasury news    Corporate debt 
 Russian stocks    Russia country guide 
 All Russian news   Scrolling stocks news 
 Emerging markets top news 
 Top deals    European companies 
 ($1 = 31.4452 Russian roubles)

 (Compiled by Lidia Kelly)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
