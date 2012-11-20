Russian markets - Factors to Watch on Nov 20

MOSCOW, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Tuesday. You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242 STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com): PROMSVYAZBANK: Based on situation on external markets, the bank expects small changes in Russia's most liquid shares in early trade on Tuesday. ALOR: "Pending the outcome of the Eurogroup meeting, investors may withhold from active trading." EVENTS (All times GMT): MOSCOW - Press briefing of Israeli ambassador to Russia Dorit Golender; MOSCOW - Vozrozhdenie, a mid-sized Russian lender, to present third quarter results; MOSCOW - Russia's X5 Retail Group to release third-quarter results; MOSCOW - "Russia's Gas" forum. Energy Minister Alexander Novak to attend; MOSCOW - "Grain industry in the 21st century" conference organised by Russia's agriculture ministry, among others; MOSCOW - Federal Tariff Service to hold a meeting; MOSCOW - "Dialogue between leading mining and oil companies, and ministries and agencies" conference; IN THE PAPERS : Swedish telecoms firm Tele2 and Russia's Rostelecom are discussing a merger of their Russian mobile assets into an entity that would hand control to Tele2, business daily Vedomosti reports citing sources. Russian power companies are proposing that as of 2013, delinquent debtors receive bank guarantees that can cost the defaulters about 20 billion roubles ($636 million), Vedomosti reports. A subsidiary of Russian diamond miner Alrosa, Geotransgaz, has signed a three-year contract on gas supplies to Russian oil major Rosneft, Kommersant reports, citing sources. TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Russia accuses US of blocking UN action on Israel-Gaza conflict Iran says U.S., powers must be more constructive in atom talks Russia calls for end to Israel-Palestinian strikes COMPANIES/MARKETS: MegaFon names former UK minister Myners to board Russia's Onexim to consider RenCap non-core assets sale Russia's Novorossiysk Jan-Oct cargo up 3.6 pct y/y Russian shares up on dividend decision, rouble firms Russia's Mail.Ru sells all shares in Groupon ECONOMY/POLITICS: Soyuz with crew of three lands in Kazakhstan ENERGY: Putin orders Gazprom rival to collaborate on LNG Russia's FSK to invest $24.4 bln under 5-year plan COMMODITIES: Mechel gets more time to repay loan Russian wheat prices rise faster; interventions disappoint Russia's Bashneft Q3 profit at $547 mln MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,401.2 +0.1 pct MSCI Russia 745.0 +2.2 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 982.5 +0.5 pct Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.894/2.873 pct EMBI+ Russia 168 basis points over Rouble/dollar 31.4975 Rouble/euro 40.2800 NYMEX crude $89.12 +$1.43 ICE Brent crude $111.61 +$1.95 For Russian bank balances see For Russian company news, double click on Treasury news Corporate debt Russian stocks Russia country guide All Russian news Scrolling stocks news Emerging markets top news Top deals European companies ($1 = 31.4452 Russian roubles) (Compiled by Lidia Kelly)