Russian markets - Factors to Watch on Dec 11
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
December 11, 2012 / 6:16 AM / in 5 years

Russian markets - Factors to Watch on Dec 11

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Here are events and news stories that could move
Russian markets on Tuesday.
    You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242
    
    STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com):
    OLMA: "Today the market is likely to be in a lull ahead of a two-day meeting
of the U.S. Federal Reserve, with the results due to be announced tomorrow
evening... A decline in investor activity ahead of Fed news may result in a halt
of the upward trend in the RTS index, however it still has potential to reach
the 1,500-point level."
    SBERBANK-CIB: "The buoyant China numbers created a positive backdrop for
Moscow's bourses at the opening yesterday, but the messy picture in Europe and
the unresolved budget issue in the U.S. tempered the mood and brought the RTS
and MICEX indexes near the session low at the close... We are opening our prices
this morning flat."        
    
 
    EVENTS (All times GMT):
    MOSCOW - G20 sherpas meet in Moscow to coordinate the first finance
ministers and central bankers meeting of this year scheduled for Feb. 15-16, and
the G20 agenda for the year.
    MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin meets his Ugandan counterpart 
Yoweri Museveni.
    GENEVA - International mediators host 22nd round of talks between Russia and
Georgia.   
    
    
    IN THE PAPERS :
    Vedomosti runs an interview with Rostelecom's board chairman Ivan
Rodionov about a potential management reshuffle at the state-controlled telecoms
operator and its investments.  
    Kommersant writes that media holding company RBC, controlled by
Mikhail Prokhorov's ONEXIM group, wants to acquire Sanoma's stake in
Vedomosti publisher Business Media News, which is also co-owned by Pearson
 and News Corp.
    Vedomosti publishes an interview with Boris Vainzikher, the director general
of power group KES-Holding. 
        
    
    TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
 TOP NEWS:
 Russia tweaks some rates, signals main ones on hold            
 Abramovich's Norilsk stake cut in revised tycoons' peace deal  
 Russia opposes external political "recipes" for Syria          
 Russia backs down on proposals to regulate the Internet        
   
 COMPANIES/MARKETS:
 Rouble at 6-wk highs, bond yields fall as cbank tweaks policy  
 Russian car sales flat, reversing trend                        
 Nord Gold to own 97.9 pct of High River after offer            
 Sistema says India straining ties before Putin trip            
 RusHydro sets share issue price                                
 Magnit Nov sales up 35 pct yr/yr                               
 Sovcomflot signs deal for $700 mln loan                        
   
 ECONOMY/POLITICS: 
 Russia ups 2012 capital outflow forecast - EconMin             
 TABLE-Russia c.bank narrows interest rates corridor            
 Georgia, Russia to hold first bilateral talks since war        
 Russia, Azerbaijan fail to agree on use of radar station       
 Russia hits back at U.S. over rights legislation               
  
 ENERGY:
 Russia EconMin cuts gas export and output forecasts            
 Gazprom and Linde sign East Siberia helium deal                
  
 COMMODITIES:
 Russia sees U.S. meat imports continuing as testing stepped up 
 Russia domestic wheat prices could rise until New Year-SovEcon 
 Russia Dec grain export forecast raised to 0.85-1 mln T-IKAR   
 Russia exports 14.3 mln T of wheat in Jan-Oct                  
 Russian raw sugar imports slump in Jan-Oct                     
 Russia 10-mo aluminium, nickel, copper exports up              
 Russia 10-mo ferrous exports earnings down                     
   
  
 MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
 RTS                             1,481.0   +0.02 pct
 MSCI Russia               787.5   +0.93 pct
 MSCI Emerging Markets         1,031.3   +0.22 pct
    
 Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.777/2.757 pct
 EMBI+ Russia 158 basis points over
    
 Rouble/dollar   30.7200
 Rouble/euro     39.7500
    
 NYMEX crude        $85.59   +$0.03
 ICE Brent crude  $107.30   -$0.03
    
 (Compiled by Maria Kiselyova)

