Russian markets - Factors to Watch on Dec 11

STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com): OLMA: "Today the market is likely to be in a lull ahead of a two-day meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve, with the results due to be announced tomorrow evening... A decline in investor activity ahead of Fed news may result in a halt of the upward trend in the RTS index, however it still has potential to reach the 1,500-point level." SBERBANK-CIB: "The buoyant China numbers created a positive backdrop for Moscow's bourses at the opening yesterday, but the messy picture in Europe and the unresolved budget issue in the U.S. tempered the mood and brought the RTS and MICEX indexes near the session low at the close... We are opening our prices this morning flat." EVENTS (All times GMT): MOSCOW - G20 sherpas meet in Moscow to coordinate the first finance ministers and central bankers meeting of this year scheduled for Feb. 15-16, and the G20 agenda for the year. MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin meets his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni. GENEVA - International mediators host 22nd round of talks between Russia and Georgia. IN THE PAPERS : Vedomosti runs an interview with Rostelecom's board chairman Ivan Rodionov about a potential management reshuffle at the state-controlled telecoms operator and its investments. Kommersant writes that media holding company RBC, controlled by Mikhail Prokhorov's ONEXIM group, wants to acquire Sanoma's stake in Vedomosti publisher Business Media News, which is also co-owned by Pearson and News Corp. Vedomosti publishes an interview with Boris Vainzikher, the director general of power group KES-Holding. TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Russia tweaks some rates, signals main ones on hold Abramovich's Norilsk stake cut in revised tycoons' peace deal Russia opposes external political "recipes" for Syria Russia backs down on proposals to regulate the Internet COMPANIES/MARKETS: Rouble at 6-wk highs, bond yields fall as cbank tweaks policy Russian car sales flat, reversing trend Nord Gold to own 97.9 pct of High River after offer Sistema says India straining ties before Putin trip RusHydro sets share issue price Magnit Nov sales up 35 pct yr/yr Sovcomflot signs deal for $700 mln loan ECONOMY/POLITICS: Russia ups 2012 capital outflow forecast - EconMin TABLE-Russia c.bank narrows interest rates corridor Georgia, Russia to hold first bilateral talks since war Russia, Azerbaijan fail to agree on use of radar station Russia hits back at U.S. over rights legislation ENERGY: Russia EconMin cuts gas export and output forecasts Gazprom and Linde sign East Siberia helium deal COMMODITIES: Russia sees U.S. meat imports continuing as testing stepped up Russia domestic wheat prices could rise until New Year-SovEcon Russia Dec grain export forecast raised to 0.85-1 mln T-IKAR Russia exports 14.3 mln T of wheat in Jan-Oct Russian raw sugar imports slump in Jan-Oct Russia 10-mo aluminium, nickel, copper exports up Russia 10-mo ferrous exports earnings down MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,481.0 +0.02 pct MSCI Russia 787.5 +0.93 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 1,031.3 +0.22 pct Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.777/2.757 pct EMBI+ Russia 158 basis points over Rouble/dollar 30.7200 Rouble/euro 39.7500 NYMEX crude $85.59 +$0.03 ICE Brent crude $107.30 -$0.03