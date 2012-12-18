FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian markets - Factors to Watch on Dec 18
Sections
Featured
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Lifestyle
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
Energy and Environment
Interactive: Trump's impact on energy and the environment
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
Iraq
In Mosul, informers played a vital role against Islamic State
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
December 18, 2012 / 6:06 AM / in 5 years

Russian markets - Factors to Watch on Dec 18

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Here are events and news stories that could move
Russian markets on Tuesday.
    You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242
    
    STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com):
    OLMA: "Gains are possible today following some improvement of external
background, with RTS likely to again test the 1,500-point level."
    ALOR: "We expect a positive opening of the Russian market as sentiment in
the U.S. has significantly improved since the Russian market closed on Monday." 
      
    
    
    EVENTS (All times GMT):
    MOSCOW - Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich visits to hold talks with his
Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin over gas prices.
    MOSCOW - Finance Ministry's conference on 2012 budget fulfillment and budget
directions in 2013-2015.
    MOSCOW - Head of Russia's mission in EU Vladimir Chizhov is to take part in
a video link with Moscow from Brussels ahead of Russia-EU summit.
    MOSCOW - Russia's former finance minister and Civil Initiative Committee
chairman Alexei Kudrin to hold a news conference about Russian economy
performance in 2012 and projections for 2013.        
    
 
    IN THE PAPERS :
    Vedomosti writes that Dmitry Strashnov, the chief executive officer of
Swedish telecoms group Tele2's Russian unit, has decided to leave the
company in part due to rumours he may replace Alexander Provotorov as the CEO of
Russian state-controlled operator Rostelecom.      
    
    
    TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
 TOP NEWS: 
 Russian tycoon becomes Norilsk CEO in board peace deal       
 PROFILE-Russian oligarch Potanin yields in Norilsk battle    
 Ukraine leader to seek gas deal in talks with Russia's Putin  
 Russian output growth stabilises in November                 
  
 COMPANIES/MARKETS: 
 VTB Q3 net profit seen up 7 pct -poll                        
 Sberbank may raise 500 bln roubles in bond market            
 Russian shares flat to weaker despite miners' gains          
 Rushydro eyes selling 5 pct of Interrao to Rosneftegaz       
 Globaltrans says in talks to buy MMK-Trans                   
 Global Ports to pay special dividend                         
   
 ECONOMY/POLITICS:  
 Russia capital flight not as bad as thought -study           
 Putin touts record Russian arms sales of $14 bln in 2012     
  
 ENERGY:
 Russia Jan crude export duty seen down to $395.6/T           
 Gazprom Neft defies Baghdad's Kurdistan warnings -analysts   
 Gazprom Neft sees 2013-2015 investments at $23 bln           
 TNK-BP refining to reach 33 mln tonne plateau in 2013         
 Novatek cleared to buy gas distributor from Gazprom           
  
 COMMODITIES:
 Russia unlikely to ban Brazilian beef                        
 Russia suspends rice imports from India -regulator           
 Russia's 2012/13 grain exports seen at 13.3 mln T by Jan     
 
  
 MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
 RTS                             1,495.3   +0.28 pct
 MSCI Russia               790.8   -0.59 pct
 MSCI Emerging Markets         1,041.4   +0.14 pct
    
 Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.758/2.738 pct
 EMBI+ Russia 139 basis points over
    
 Rouble/dollar   30.7250
 Rouble/euro     40.2200
    
 NYMEX crude        $87.83   +$0.63
 ICE Brent crude  $108.44   +$0.80
    
 For Russian bank balances see 
 For Russian company news, double click on 
 Treasury news    Corporate debt 
 Russian stocks    Russia country guide 
 All Russian news   Scrolling stocks news 
 Emerging markets top news 
 Top deals    European companies 

 (Compiled by Maria Kiselyova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.