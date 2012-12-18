Russian markets - Factors to Watch on Dec 18

MOSCOW, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Tuesday. You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242 STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com): OLMA: "Gains are possible today following some improvement of external background, with RTS likely to again test the 1,500-point level." ALOR: "We expect a positive opening of the Russian market as sentiment in the U.S. has significantly improved since the Russian market closed on Monday." EVENTS (All times GMT): MOSCOW - Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich visits to hold talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin over gas prices. MOSCOW - Finance Ministry's conference on 2012 budget fulfillment and budget directions in 2013-2015. MOSCOW - Head of Russia's mission in EU Vladimir Chizhov is to take part in a video link with Moscow from Brussels ahead of Russia-EU summit. MOSCOW - Russia's former finance minister and Civil Initiative Committee chairman Alexei Kudrin to hold a news conference about Russian economy performance in 2012 and projections for 2013. IN THE PAPERS : Vedomosti writes that Dmitry Strashnov, the chief executive officer of Swedish telecoms group Tele2's Russian unit, has decided to leave the company in part due to rumours he may replace Alexander Provotorov as the CEO of Russian state-controlled operator Rostelecom. TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Russian tycoon becomes Norilsk CEO in board peace deal PROFILE-Russian oligarch Potanin yields in Norilsk battle Ukraine leader to seek gas deal in talks with Russia's Putin Russian output growth stabilises in November COMPANIES/MARKETS: VTB Q3 net profit seen up 7 pct -poll Sberbank may raise 500 bln roubles in bond market Russian shares flat to weaker despite miners' gains Rushydro eyes selling 5 pct of Interrao to Rosneftegaz Globaltrans says in talks to buy MMK-Trans Global Ports to pay special dividend ECONOMY/POLITICS: Russia capital flight not as bad as thought -study Putin touts record Russian arms sales of $14 bln in 2012 ENERGY: Russia Jan crude export duty seen down to $395.6/T Gazprom Neft defies Baghdad's Kurdistan warnings -analysts Gazprom Neft sees 2013-2015 investments at $23 bln TNK-BP refining to reach 33 mln tonne plateau in 2013 Novatek cleared to buy gas distributor from Gazprom COMMODITIES: Russia unlikely to ban Brazilian beef Russia suspends rice imports from India -regulator Russia's 2012/13 grain exports seen at 13.3 mln T by Jan MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,495.3 +0.28 pct MSCI Russia 790.8 -0.59 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 1,041.4 +0.14 pct Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.758/2.738 pct EMBI+ Russia 139 basis points over Rouble/dollar 30.7250 Rouble/euro 40.2200 NYMEX crude $87.83 +$0.63 ICE Brent crude $108.44 +$0.80 For Russian bank balances see For Russian company news, double click on Treasury news Corporate debt Russian stocks Russia country guide All Russian news Scrolling stocks news Emerging markets top news Top deals European companies (Compiled by Maria Kiselyova)