Russian markets - Factors to Watch on Dec 21
'Bump stock' rush at gun shops
One way for North Korea to raise cash: a booming art market
Drive-in chain Sonic says payment cards possibly hacked
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
December 21, 2012 / 6:30 AM / in 5 years

Russian markets - Factors to Watch on Dec 21

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MOSCOW, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Here are events and news stories that could move
Russian markets on Friday.
    You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242
    
    STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com):
    OLMA: "Today a downward correction is possible in early trade due to
external factors as the situation on the global markets worsened after U.S.
Republicans canceled a Congress vote on the so-called "fiscal cliff."
    Uralsib: "The tax-vote cancellation in the U.S. after its markets closed
delivered a serious blow to sentiment, with S&P futures off 1.5 percent and
Asian markets down; we expect this to set the tone for the Russian market, and
see the Micex opening down 0.7 percent."
    Sberbank-CIB: "We are opening our prices this morning down 1.5 percent."
        
    EVENTS (All times GMT):
    BRUSSELS - Russian President Vladimir Putin expected to attend six-monthly
talks in Brussels, expected to focus on energy issues.
    MOSCOW - The Russian parliament holds its third and final reading on
Russia's response to U.S. legislation intended to punish Russian human rights
violators.
    MOSCOW - Novorossiysk Commercial Sea Port Group to release
nine-month 2012 financial results.
    MOSCOW - Russian drugstore chain Pharmacy 36.6 to announce
nine-month 2012 results. 
    
    IN THE PAPERS :
    Russian services conglomerate Sistema's MTS-Bank plans to pull out
of corporate business to focus on services to retail clients, Kommersant writes
citing Sistema's Chairman and main owner Vladimir Yevtushenkov.
    Japanese holding company Sawada has acquired a 40 percent stake in
Russia's Solid bank through its new share issue and the lender will use the
proceeds from the share sale to fund regional expansion of its retail business,
Vedomosti reports.
    The paper also writes that Russian cellphone operators may see a cut in fees
for the use of frequencies as regulator Roskomnadzor suggested changing the fee
calculation concept in a way that would favour the Big Three mobile groups - MTS
, MegaFon, and Vimpelcom - as well as Tele2.
    
    TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
 TOP NEWS:
 Russia's Putin set for stand-off with EU on Syria, energy 
 Putin warns of endless conflict in Syria                  
 Putin backs tough response to US rights law               
 Putin tells Ukraine to compromise on gas pipelines        
 Russian tycoon Khodorkovsky to walk free in 2014          
   
 COMPANIES/MARKETS:
 Retail lending boom lifts VTB profit past forecast        
 Uralkali forecasts potash rebound in 2013                 
 Aeroflot says 2013 revenues seen at $9.56 bln             
 AvtoVAZ denies buyback plan after false circular           
 Italy's Pirelli in Rosneft deal to sell tyres in Russia   
 Dixy reports 47.4 pct sales growth for year-to-date       
  
 ECONOMY/POLITICS: 
 Putin dismisses talk of health problems                   
 Russia hopes for nuclear talks with Iran next month       
 Russian gold/fx reserves rise to $528.8 bln               
   
 ENERGY/COMMODITIES:
 Putin hopes tycoons reinvest TNK-BP cash in Russia        
 Gazprom says to cut 2013 investments by 28 pct            
 LUKOIL executives buy $260 mln shares in company          
 Russia's gold reserves up in November                      
 
 MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
 RTS                             1,528.0   +0.70 pct
 MSCI Russia               810.3   +1.07 pct
 MSCI Emerging Markets         1,044.2   -0.81 pct
    
 Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.668/2.648 pct
 EMBI+ Russia 127 basis points over
    
 Rouble/dollar   30.7150
 Rouble/euro     40.8050
    
 NYMEX crude        $89.13   -$1.00
 ICE Brent crude  $109.55   -$0.65
    
 (Compiled by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
