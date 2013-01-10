FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian markets - Factors to Watch on Jan 10
January 10, 2013 / 6:05 AM / 5 years ago

Russian markets - Factors to Watch on Jan 10

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Here are events and news stories that could move
Russian markets on Thursday.
    You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242
    
    STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com):
ROSSIYSKY CAPITAL: Sees Russian and European markets opening with gains on
Thursday;
OLMA: Says the moderately positive external background can result in Russian
stocks gaining at Thursday's opening;
    
    EVENTS (All times GMT):
    MOSCOW - Germany's ambassador to Russia Ulrich Brandenburg to hold a press
conference on economic and cultural relations between Germany and Russia;
    MOSCOW - Central Bank to release weekly data on gold and foreign exchange
reserves;
    MOSCOW - Fast-growing Russian food retailer Magnit to publish December and
full-year sales numbers;
    MOSCOW - Putin to hold a videolink to initiate the service of nuclear
submarine Yuri Dolgoruky;

    IN THE PAPERS :
    Russian state development bank Vnesheconombank (VEB) has bought 16.8 percent
of shares of Russian grain and sugar producer Razgulay, Kommersant
reported, to become one of the largest shareholders of the company. Razgulay
said in a press release that VEB has increased its shareholding to 19.97
percent.
    Russian electricity provider Mosenergo may save far less from its
gas supply contract with the country's second-largest gas producer Novatek
 than expected, Kommersant reports.
    Russia's Internet retail market will triple from $12 billion in 2012 to $36
billion in 2015 and reach 4.5 percent of all retail sales, Kommersant reports,
citing forecasts from Morgan Stanley.
    Russian Railways, or RZhD, posted a 3.7 percent drop in freight shipments in
December, its first year-on-year decline since the crisis-hit fall of 2009,
Kommersant reports.

    TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
 TOP NEWS: 
U.N. envoy says Assad can't be in Syrian transition              
 
Russia calls for fair investigation of tycoon held in Cambodia   
Russia's coal exports rise by a fifth in 2012 -Energy Ministry   
Russian stocks, rouble fall back after New Year bounce           
Rosneft denies it may raise oil sales to China to pay for TNK-BP 
Russian inflation edges up in December                           
Nigeria to charge Russian sailors with arms smuggling            
Nigeria moves Russian arms smuggling suspects to police cells    
Depardieu skips court to set up Strauss-Kahn role                
     
 MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
 RTS                             1,567.0     +0.1 pct
 MSCI Russia               832.4     -0.1 pct
 MSCI Emerging Markets         1,077.3     +0.4 pct
    
 Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.704/2.648 pct
 EMBI+ Russia 127 basis points over
    
 Rouble/dollar   30.3600
 Rouble/euro     39.6550
    
 NYMEX crude       $93.48     +$0.48
 ICE Brent crude  $111.86    +$0.17
    
 (Reporting by Lidia Kelly)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
