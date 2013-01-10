Russian markets - Factors to Watch on Jan 10

MOSCOW, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Thursday. You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242 STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com): ROSSIYSKY CAPITAL: Sees Russian and European markets opening with gains on Thursday; OLMA: Says the moderately positive external background can result in Russian stocks gaining at Thursday's opening; EVENTS (All times GMT): MOSCOW - Germany's ambassador to Russia Ulrich Brandenburg to hold a press conference on economic and cultural relations between Germany and Russia; MOSCOW - Central Bank to release weekly data on gold and foreign exchange reserves; MOSCOW - Fast-growing Russian food retailer Magnit to publish December and full-year sales numbers; MOSCOW - Putin to hold a videolink to initiate the service of nuclear submarine Yuri Dolgoruky; IN THE PAPERS : Russian state development bank Vnesheconombank (VEB) has bought 16.8 percent of shares of Russian grain and sugar producer Razgulay, Kommersant reported, to become one of the largest shareholders of the company. Razgulay said in a press release that VEB has increased its shareholding to 19.97 percent. Russian electricity provider Mosenergo may save far less from its gas supply contract with the country's second-largest gas producer Novatek than expected, Kommersant reports. Russia's Internet retail market will triple from $12 billion in 2012 to $36 billion in 2015 and reach 4.5 percent of all retail sales, Kommersant reports, citing forecasts from Morgan Stanley. Russian Railways, or RZhD, posted a 3.7 percent drop in freight shipments in December, its first year-on-year decline since the crisis-hit fall of 2009, Kommersant reports. TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: U.N. envoy says Assad can't be in Syrian transition Russia calls for fair investigation of tycoon held in Cambodia Russia's coal exports rise by a fifth in 2012 -Energy Ministry Russian stocks, rouble fall back after New Year bounce Rosneft denies it may raise oil sales to China to pay for TNK-BP Russian inflation edges up in December Nigeria to charge Russian sailors with arms smuggling Nigeria moves Russian arms smuggling suspects to police cells Depardieu skips court to set up Strauss-Kahn role MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,567.0 +0.1 pct MSCI Russia 832.4 -0.1 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 1,077.3 +0.4 pct Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.704/2.648 pct EMBI+ Russia 127 basis points over Rouble/dollar 30.3600 Rouble/euro 39.6550 NYMEX crude $93.48 +$0.48 ICE Brent crude $111.86 +$0.17 For Russian bank balances see For Russian company news, double click on Treasury news Corporate debt Russian stocks Russia country guide All Russian news Scrolling stocks news Emerging markets top news Top deals European companies (Reporting by Lidia Kelly)