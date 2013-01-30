FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian markets - Factors to Watch on Jan 30
Sections
Featured
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
Energy & Environment
Trump EPA to propose repealing Obama's climate regulation
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Life
White tiger, dark horse: North Korean art market heats up
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 30, 2013 / 5:36 AM / in 5 years

Russian markets - Factors to Watch on Jan 30

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MOSCOW, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Here are events and news stories that could move
Russian markets on Wednesday.
    You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242
    
    STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com):
    PROMSVYAZBANK: With U.S. stock indexes largely flat but Asian markets are
mostly positive, the backdrop looks positive for the Russian stock market
opening, expecting to see a moderate increase among most traded domestic shares.
    URALSIB: "We expect stocks with high dividend yields to continue
outperforming the Russian market, helping investors generate superior returns." 
           
    
    EVENTS (All times GMT):
    MOSCOW -  Russian precious metals miner Polymetal is expected to
publish fourth-quarter production data;
    MOSCOW - Russian weekly inflation; 
    MOSCOW - President Vladimir Putin is expected to meet representatives of
several Russian regions;
    MOSCOW - Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev attends annual Emergency Ministry
meeting;
    CARACAS, Venezuela - Rosneft Chief Executive visits Venezuela.
       
    IN THE PAPERS :
    Telecoms group Vimpelcom may to sell its retail business which
provides fixed internet access in Russia, valuing the asset at $1 billion and
keeping the corporate one, Vedomosti daily newspaper said, citing sources. 
    Kazakhstan is considering halting oil products imports from Russia for six
months, which may affect Gazpromneft's business in the country,
Kommersant daily newspaper said, citing sources.
    
    TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
Passenger plane crash kills 21 in Kazakhstan                    
Billionaire duo shortlisted for $4 bln Polyus stake             
Gazprom sees South Stream costing $39 bln                       
      
 COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Russia's Severstal Q4 steel output down 5 pct q/q               
Russian Railways plans 500 mln Swiss franc Eurobond             
Russia's TMK 2012 pipe shipments down 0.3 pct                   
Russian stocks fall after rally, rouble holds firm              
Norilsk approves 9.69 pct treasury shares cancellation          
              
 ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Kazakhs eye return to debt markets with $1 bln                  
VTB's retail arm sees slower retail lending                     
Russian investigators search liberal governor's office          
Gay German minister raps Russia on homosexual rights-Spiegel    
Bolshoi Ballet chief to recover from acid attack in Germany     
    
 ENERGY/COMMODITIES: 
Rosneft inks deal to join Venezuela offshore gas project        
Urals exports from Baltic ports to fall in Feb                  
Russia's AgMin to cut grain export forecast                     
Novorossiisk to handle 2.52 mln t Urals in Feb plus Jan cargoes 
Ukraine drops deadline for signing Chevron shale gas deal       
  
 MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
 RTS                             1,627.4   +0.22 pct
 MSCI Russia               858.9   -0.46 pct
 MSCI Emerging Markets         1,072.2   +0.21 pct
    
 Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.884/2.864 pct
 EMBI+ Russia 131 basis points over
    
 Rouble/dollar   30.0350
 Rouble/euro     40.5400
    
 NYMEX crude        $97.56   +$0.78
 ICE Brent crude  $114.43   +$0.83
    
 For Russian bank balances see 
 For Russian company news, double click on 
 Treasury news    Corporate debt 
 Russian stocks    Russia country guide 
 All Russian news   Scrolling stocks news 
 Emerging markets top news 
 Top deals    European companies

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.