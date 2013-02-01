FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian markets - Factors to Watch on Feb 1
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
February 1, 2013 / 6:21 AM / in 5 years

Russian markets - Factors to Watch on Feb 1

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

MOSCOW, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Here are events and news stories that could move
Russian markets on Friday.
    You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242
    
    STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com):
    ATON: "Today we may expect the main Russian indexes to open slightly up on
the back of improved investor sentiment after publication of solid Chinese
statistics."
    Sberbank-CIB: "We are opening our prices this morning up 0.5 percent."    
    
    
    EVENTS (All times GMT):
    MOSCOW - Russia's largest oil company Rosneft to announce Q4 and
full-year 2012 financial results.
    MOSCOW - Russian Deputy Prime Minister Arkady Dvorkovich to chair a
government meeting which will discuss the removal of a grain import duty.
    MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin meets Russian Orthodox bishops
ahead of the Feb. 2-5 Council of Bishops.
    MUNICH, Germany - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov travels to Munich
for annual Munich Security Conference on Feb. 1-3.  
    BEREZNIKI, Russia - Hearing continues on Pussy Riot member Maria Alyokhina's
bid to reverse her prison reprimands, part of a effort for early release.
        
    
    IN THE PAPERS :
    Vedomosti reports that the Russian government has agreed with the
presidential administration on the list of candidates for the board of directors
of gas export monopoly Gazprom which will see former Energy Minister
Igor Yusufov lose his seat.
    Russian conglomerate Sistema's  acquisition of drugmaker
Veropharm is on the brink of failure due to disagreement with
Veropharm's majority shareholder, Pharmacy Chain 36.6, over price,
business daily Kommersant reports.
    Vedomosti writes that Sistema's Indian mobile unit SSTL may have to pay a
total of $915 million in installments, with the first, $91.5 million tranche
payable in March 2016, to recover its licenses if it successfully bids in a
March tender. 
    
    
    TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
 TOP NEWS: 
 Russian cbank rebuffs Putin's call for easy money       
 Glencore turns setbacks into supremacy in Russian oil   
 Russia mulls scrapping grain import duty                
 Russia's 2012 crackdown worst since Soviet era-HRW        
  
 COMPANIES/MARKETS: 
 BP's Russia boss leaves to run Fairfield Energy         
 Rosneft 2012 net profit seen up 10 pct                  
 VTB may delay share issue if conducted in Moscow-CEO    
 Sberbank gains limit Russian stock losses,rouble stable 
 Gazprom places $1.7 billion in two-tranche Eurobond     
 Mechel buys stake in Pacific port from Deripaska        
 Norilsk Nickel raises $900 mln bridge loan              
    
 ECONOMY/POLITICS:
 Russia monetary easing seen only in H2, growth sluggish 
 Russia 2012 GDP growth slows to 3.4 pct y/y             
 Russian manufacturing rebounds in January - PMI         
 Russian gold/fx reserves rise to $530.7 bln             
 Cyprus wants Russia to extend 2.5 bln euro loan to 2022 
 Armenia presidential candidate shot, election in doubt  
 Russia welcomes confirmation of U.S. secretary of state 
 Stalingrad gets its name back - for a day               
 Belarus picks Sberbank, VTB for possible Eurobond issue 
 Belarus gets $440 mln loan tranche from Russia-led fund  
  
 ENERGY/COMMODITIES: 
 Russian gasoil exports jump in December                 
 Russian December refinery runs down 1.9 pct m/m         
 Norilsk 2012 nickel output up 2 pct                     
 Mechel 2012 steel production up 7 pct                     
 MMK sees steel product shipments up in 2013             
 
  
 MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
 RTS                             1,622.9   +0.05 pct
 MSCI Russia               858.2   +0.30 pct
 MSCI Emerging Markets         1,067.2   -0.17 pct
    
 Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.041/3.003 pct
 EMBI+ Russia 148 basis points over
    
 Rouble/dollar   30.0175
 Rouble/euro     40.7250
    
 NYMEX crude        $97.52   +$0.03
 ICE Brent crude  $115.83   +$0.28
    
 For Russian bank balances see 
 For Russian company news, double click on 
 Treasury news    Corporate debt 
 Russian stocks    Russia country guide 
 All Russian news   Scrolling stocks news 
 Emerging markets top news 
 Top deals    European companies 

 (Compiled by Maria Kiselyova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.