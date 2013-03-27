Russian markets - Factors to Watch on March 27

MOSCOW, March 27 (Reuters) - Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Wednesday. You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242. STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com): VTB CAPITAL: "We believe that corporate income tax payments are likely to be large, and some export-related flow is set to appear tomorrow. We therefore believe that rouble might see healthy appreciation on the back of light market positioning and heavy tax-related flow." PROMSVYAZBANK: Says U.S. stock indexes are largely flat while Asian bourses are rising, promising mildly positive external background for Russian stock markets opening, expecting to see an increase across most liquid Russian stocks at an early trade in Moscow. EVENTS (All times GMT): DURBAN, South Africa - Russian President Vladimir Putin attends BRICS summit; MOSCOW - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to lecture ruling political party; BELGRADE, Serbia - Alexei Miller, CEO of Russia's Gazprom, to visit Serbia; MOSCOW - Russian home electronics retailer M.Video to announce 2012 results; MOSCOW - Russian state-controlled telecoms group Rostelecom board meeting to set the price of minorities buyout; MOSCOW - Vozrozhdenie, a mid-sized Russian bank, to publish 2012 results; MOSCOW - RIA Novosti holds a forum on travelling; MOSCOW - Russian weekly inflation. IN THE PAPERS : The Kremlin has backed former cable TV boss Sergei Kalugin to take charge at Rostelecom, weeks after an ally of President Vladimir Putin bought a stake in the state-controlled operator, according to news reports by Vedomosti and Kommersant. TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Cyprus readies capital controls to avert bank run BRICS emerging powers grow in global strength Daughter of Uzbek leader tweets to deny health reports China, Brazil sign trade, currency deal before BRICS summit Rosneft to borrow TNK-BP's cash, names new executives COMPANIES/MARKETS: Kremlin backs ex-TV boss Kagulin as new Rostelecom CEO-report Bank St Petersburg profit slumps, dividend unchanged Kazakhmys takes $2.2 bln hit on ENRC stake Russian steelmaker NLMK slumps to fourth-quarter loss Carlsberg investigated by German cartel office Magnit to pay 31 pct of 2012 earnings in dividends Russian stocks steady around three-month lows Russian stocks extend losses on Cyprus fallout Russia's LSR 2012 revenues up 18 pct y/y Enel's Russian OGK-5 to cut 2013 investments to 7.5 bln rbls Vozrozhdenie Q4 net profit seen up 29 pct y/y Mail.Ru, others invest $25 mln in Russian online tourism service Ukraine port operator TIS eyes NCSP stake - sources Emerging powers China, Brazil move towards non-dollar trade Russian raids on German groups may harm ties - Berlin ECONOMY/POLITICS: Russian tycoon Berezovsky died by hanging -police Georgian parliament curbs powers of rival president Gunman wounds foreign Red Cross worker in Yemen ENERGY/COMMODITIES: Russian refinery runs rise 0.7 pct in February vs January Russian February gasoline, gasoil, fuel oil exports Russian gasoline, gasoil exports fall in February m/m Russian February refinery runs up 0.7 pct m/m Analyst sees Ukraine '13 grain crop at 53.3 mln T Deripaska's agribusiness sees recovering wheat yield MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,446.5 +0.07 pct MSCI Russia 772.6 -0.83 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 1,031.1 +0.23 pct Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.250/3.218 pct EMBI+ Russia 175 basis points over Rouble/dollar 30.8520 Rouble/euro 39.6925 NYMEX crude $96.08 +$1.21 ICE Brent crude $109.19 +$0.94 For Russian bank balances see For Russian company news, double click on Treasury news Corporate debt Russian stocks Russia country guide All Russian news Scrolling stocks news Emerging markets top news Top deals European companies (Compiled by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Douglas Busvine)