Russian markets - Factors to Watch on March 27
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
March 27, 2013 / 5:49 AM / 5 years ago

Russian markets - Factors to Watch on March 27

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 27 (Reuters) - Here are events and news stories that could
move Russian markets on Wednesday.
    You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242.
    
    STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com):
    VTB CAPITAL: "We believe that corporate income tax payments are likely to be
large, and some export-related flow is set to appear tomorrow. We therefore
believe that rouble might see healthy appreciation on the back of light market
positioning and heavy tax-related flow."
    PROMSVYAZBANK: Says U.S. stock indexes are largely flat while Asian bourses
are rising, promising mildly positive external background for Russian stock
markets opening, expecting to see an increase across most liquid Russian stocks
at an early trade in Moscow.    
    
    EVENTS (All times GMT):
    DURBAN, South Africa - Russian President Vladimir Putin attends BRICS
summit;
    MOSCOW - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to lecture ruling political
party;
    BELGRADE, Serbia - Alexei Miller, CEO of Russia's Gazprom, to visit Serbia;
    MOSCOW - Russian home electronics retailer M.Video to announce 2012 results;
    MOSCOW - Russian state-controlled telecoms group Rostelecom board meeting to
set the price of minorities buyout;
    MOSCOW - Vozrozhdenie, a mid-sized Russian bank, to publish 2012 results;
    MOSCOW - RIA Novosti holds a forum on travelling;
    MOSCOW - Russian weekly inflation. 
        
    IN THE PAPERS :
    The Kremlin has backed former cable TV boss Sergei Kalugin to take charge at
Rostelecom, weeks after an ally of President Vladimir Putin bought a
stake in the state-controlled operator, according to news reports by Vedomosti
and Kommersant.
            
    TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
 TOP NEWS:
Cyprus readies capital controls to avert bank run                
BRICS emerging powers grow in global strength                    
Daughter of Uzbek leader tweets to deny health reports           
China, Brazil sign trade, currency deal before BRICS summit      
Rosneft to borrow TNK-BP's cash, names new executives            
     
 COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Kremlin backs ex-TV boss Kagulin as new Rostelecom CEO-report    
Bank St Petersburg profit slumps, dividend unchanged             
Kazakhmys takes $2.2 bln hit on ENRC stake                       
Russian steelmaker NLMK slumps to fourth-quarter loss            
Carlsberg investigated by German cartel office                   
Magnit to pay 31 pct of 2012 earnings in dividends               
Russian stocks steady around three-month lows                    
Russian stocks extend losses on Cyprus fallout                   
Russia's LSR 2012 revenues up 18 pct y/y                         
Enel's Russian OGK-5 to cut 2013 investments to 7.5 bln rbls     
Vozrozhdenie Q4 net profit seen up 29 pct y/y                    
Mail.Ru, others invest $25 mln in Russian online tourism service 
Ukraine port operator TIS eyes NCSP stake - sources              
Emerging powers China, Brazil move towards non-dollar trade      
Russian raids on German groups may harm ties - Berlin            
     
 ECONOMY/POLITICS: 
Russian tycoon Berezovsky died by hanging -police                
Georgian parliament curbs powers of rival president              
Gunman wounds foreign Red Cross worker in Yemen                  
      
 ENERGY/COMMODITIES:
Russian refinery runs rise 0.7 pct in February vs January        
Russian February gasoline, gasoil, fuel oil exports              
Russian gasoline, gasoil exports fall in February m/m            
Russian February refinery runs up 0.7 pct m/m                    
Analyst sees Ukraine '13 grain crop at 53.3 mln T                
Deripaska's agribusiness sees recovering wheat yield             

    
 MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
 RTS                             1,446.5   +0.07 pct
 MSCI Russia               772.6   -0.83 pct
 MSCI Emerging Markets         1,031.1   +0.23 pct
    
 Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.250/3.218 pct
 EMBI+ Russia 175 basis points over
    
 Rouble/dollar   30.8520
 Rouble/euro     39.6925
    
 NYMEX crude        $96.08   +$1.21
 ICE Brent crude  $109.19   +$0.94
    
 For Russian bank balances see 
 For Russian company news, double click on 
 Treasury news    Corporate debt 
 Russian stocks    Russia country guide 
 All Russian news   Scrolling stocks news 
 Emerging markets top news 
 Top deals    European companies 

 (Compiled by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Douglas Busvine)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
