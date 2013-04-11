FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian markets - Factors to Watch on April 11
April 11, 2013 / 6:01 AM / in 4 years

Russian markets - Factors to Watch on April 11

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 11 (Reuters) - Here are events and news stories that could
move Russian markets on Thursday.
    You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242
    
    STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com):
    Promsvyazbank: "We expect to see an increase across the board of the most  
liquid Russian names at the opening today.
    OLMA: Says Russian stock market may rise in the morning. 

    EVENTS (All times GMT):
    ULAN-UDE - Russian President Vladimir Putin meets Russian Buddhist leaders
in Siberia and separately holds a discussion on Russia's timber and forestry
sectors.
    MOSCOW - Russia's largest steelmaker Evraz releases its financial
results for H2/FY 2012
    MOSCOW - Russia's largest gold mining company Polyus Gold to
publish Q1 operational results
    MOSCOW - Russian hypermarket chain O'Key Q1 trading update 
    MOSCOW - Russia's Central Bank to publish forex reserves data

    IN THE PAPERS :
    Veteran oilman Leonid Fedun will step down from the management board of
Russia's No.1 non-state crude producer Lukoil this year to take up a
seat on the board of directors, he told Vedomosti business daily.

    TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
  
 COMPANIES/MARKETS: 
 Sale of Rostelecom stake to Putin ally unravels        
 Russia's Mechel in talks to sell mining unit stake     
 Russia's Mechel signs $1.3 bln loan agreement with VTB 
 Russia sees solid demand at weekly T-bonds auctions    
 Rouble firms as risk sentiment improves, stocks mixed  
 Nomos to start Eurobond roadshow April 15              
 Russia's PhosAgro share sale raises nearly $500 mln    
  
 ECONOMY/POLITICS:
 Russia to lend Serbia $500 million                     
 Georgia to reinvestigate 2008 war loss to Russia       
 Russia Feb trade surplus down to $15.9 bln             
 Russian consumer confidence drops in March-Sberbank    
 
 ENERGY:
 Med Crude-Urals stronger in Med as Baltic arb closed   
 Russia FinMin considers oil output tax rise in 2014    
 Russian gas policy self-defeating -Lithuania president 
 Germany OGE sees role in Europe gas grid consolidation 
 Slovakia to start talks with Rosatom on nuclear plant  
 Russia's Surgut aims to keep oil output, capex stable  
   
 COMMODITIES:
 Most Mexican beef exports escape Russia ban            
  
 MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
 RTS                             1,455.2   +0.09 pct
 MSCI Russia               781.6   +0.97 pct
 MSCI Emerging Markets         1,029.2   +0.46 pct
    
 Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.991/2.953 pct
 EMBI+ Russia 160 basis points over
    
 Rouble/dollar   30.8840
 Rouble/euro     40.3425
    
 NYMEX crude        $94.36   -$0.28
 ICE Brent crude  $105.62   -$0.17
    
