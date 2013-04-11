Russian markets - Factors to Watch on April 11

MOSCOW, April 11 (Reuters) - Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Thursday. You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242 STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com): Promsvyazbank: "We expect to see an increase across the board of the most liquid Russian names at the opening today. OLMA: Says Russian stock market may rise in the morning. EVENTS (All times GMT): ULAN-UDE - Russian President Vladimir Putin meets Russian Buddhist leaders in Siberia and separately holds a discussion on Russia's timber and forestry sectors. MOSCOW - Russia's largest steelmaker Evraz releases its financial results for H2/FY 2012 MOSCOW - Russia's largest gold mining company Polyus Gold to publish Q1 operational results MOSCOW - Russian hypermarket chain O'Key Q1 trading update MOSCOW - Russia's Central Bank to publish forex reserves data IN THE PAPERS : Veteran oilman Leonid Fedun will step down from the management board of Russia's No.1 non-state crude producer Lukoil this year to take up a seat on the board of directors, he told Vedomosti business daily. TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : COMPANIES/MARKETS: Sale of Rostelecom stake to Putin ally unravels Russia's Mechel in talks to sell mining unit stake Russia's Mechel signs $1.3 bln loan agreement with VTB Russia sees solid demand at weekly T-bonds auctions Rouble firms as risk sentiment improves, stocks mixed Nomos to start Eurobond roadshow April 15 Russia's PhosAgro share sale raises nearly $500 mln ECONOMY/POLITICS: Russia to lend Serbia $500 million Georgia to reinvestigate 2008 war loss to Russia Russia Feb trade surplus down to $15.9 bln Russian consumer confidence drops in March-Sberbank ENERGY: Med Crude-Urals stronger in Med as Baltic arb closed Russia FinMin considers oil output tax rise in 2014 Russian gas policy self-defeating -Lithuania president Germany OGE sees role in Europe gas grid consolidation Slovakia to start talks with Rosatom on nuclear plant Russia's Surgut aims to keep oil output, capex stable COMMODITIES: Most Mexican beef exports escape Russia ban MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,455.2 +0.09 pct MSCI Russia 781.6 +0.97 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 1,029.2 +0.46 pct Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.991/2.953 pct EMBI+ Russia 160 basis points over Rouble/dollar 30.8840 Rouble/euro 40.3425 NYMEX crude $94.36 -$0.28 ICE Brent crude $105.62 -$0.17 For Russian bank balances see For Russian company news, double click on Treasury news Corporate debt Russian stocks Russia country guide All Russian news Scrolling stocks news Emerging markets top news Top deals European companies