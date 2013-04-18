FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian markets - Factors to Watch on April 18
#Consumer Goods and Retail
April 18, 2013 / 6:16 AM / 4 years ago

Russian markets - Factors to Watch on April 18

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 18 (Reuters) - Here are events and news stories that could
move Russian markets on Thursday.
    You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242
    
    STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com):
    SBERBANK-CIB: "Key indicators suggest a flattish open. In terms of technical
analysis, we see the RTS Index sliding another 15-20 bps ... which would lead to
a new, firmer upward trend."
    Solid: "The background is moderately negative and the trading may begin near
yesterday's levels."
    Investcafe: "Taking into account the negative dynamics in Asian stock
markets and further declines in oil prices, we expect the Russian market to open
with another downward gap."
    
    
    EVENTS (All times GMT):
    MOSCOW - Sberbank holds Russia Investment Forum. Top government
and company officials to attend.
    MOSCOW - Russia's Agriculture Ministry to present its long-term forecasts
during a government meeting.
    MOSCOW - Meeting of Russia's State Duma lower house of parliament's
financial markets committee.
    MOSCOW - Deputy Energy Minister Kirill Molodtsov to give a briefing.
    MOSCOW - Russia's oil pipeline operator Transneft to report 2012
financial results.
    MOSCOW - Fertiliser producer Acron to announce Q1 production
results.
    MOSCOW - Home electronics retailer M.Video to release
first-quarter sales numbers.  
    
    
    IN THE PAPERS :
    Kommersant writes that Russia's biggest home electronics retailer M.Video
has asked the country's anti-monopoly regulator for permission to acquire its
closest competitor Eldorado.
    Vedomosti reports that Russia's No.2 oil firm LUKOIL will lower
wholesale and retail prices for gasoline, and other producers may follow, as
gasoline stocks have swelled to the highest level in the past several years.
    Debt-laden Russian mining and steel company Mechel may sell its
recently acquired 23 percent stake in the Pacific port of Vanino to a partner
for $174 million as early as October, Vedomosti writes.    
    
    
    TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
 TOP NEWS: 
 Russian foreign minister tells West "don't isolate Assad"    
 Medvedev: Russia won't break fiscal rule to shore up economy 
 Russian PM Medvedev defends record after Putin warning       
 Putin foe Navalny defiant as trial opens in Russia           
   
 COMPANIES/MARKETS: 
 UCP fund buys 48 pct of Russian social network VKontakte     
 M.Video seeks to buy rival Eldorado - paper                  
 Russian assets gain in rebound that is seen short-lived      
 Novorossiisk 2012 net profit more than doubles               
 Russia meets strong demand for 9-year T-bonds                 
  
 ECONOMY/POLITICS:
 Russia's GDP rebounds in March, up 2.3 pct y/y               
 Russia won't sell state assets on the cheap - PM             
 Putin threatens to sack officials over social spending       
 Russia March retail sales up 4.4 pct y/y                     
 Russia March jobless rate down to 5.7 pct                    
 Russia's nominal wages up 11.5 pct in March                  
 Russia March capital investment down 0.8 pct y/y             
 Russia March PPI up 0.5 pct m/m, +3.4 pct y/y                
 Russia's consumer prices rise 0.2 pct in latest week         
      
 ENERGY: 
 Rosneft, Marubeni sign LNG, oil and gas deals                
 Russia regains gas market share in Europe, at least in 2013  
  
 COMMODITIES:
 Russia will have enough wheat for Egypt's needs in 2013/14   
 Russia's 2013 grain crop seen at 90-95 mln T - PM            
 Libya buyer purchases about 50,000 T of Russian wheat        
  
 MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
 RTS                             1,327.0   -0.07 pct
 MSCI Russia               718.9   -1.97 pct
 MSCI Emerging Markets           999.5   -0.16 pct
    
 Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.009/2.971 pct
 EMBI+ Russia 172 basis points over
    
 Rouble/dollar   31.8860
 Rouble/euro     41.5200
    
 NYMEX crude       $86.50   -$0.18
 ICE Brent crude  $97.57   -$0.12
    
 For Russian bank balances see 
 For Russian company news, double click on 
 Treasury news    Corporate debt 
 Russian stocks    Russia country guide 
 All Russian news   Scrolling stocks news 
 Emerging markets top news 
 Top deals    European companies 

 (Compiled by Maria Kiselyova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
