Russian markets - Factors to Watch on April 18

MOSCOW, April 18 (Reuters) - Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Thursday. You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242 STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com): SBERBANK-CIB: "Key indicators suggest a flattish open. In terms of technical analysis, we see the RTS Index sliding another 15-20 bps ... which would lead to a new, firmer upward trend." Solid: "The background is moderately negative and the trading may begin near yesterday's levels." Investcafe: "Taking into account the negative dynamics in Asian stock markets and further declines in oil prices, we expect the Russian market to open with another downward gap." EVENTS (All times GMT): MOSCOW - Sberbank holds Russia Investment Forum. Top government and company officials to attend. MOSCOW - Russia's Agriculture Ministry to present its long-term forecasts during a government meeting. MOSCOW - Meeting of Russia's State Duma lower house of parliament's financial markets committee. MOSCOW - Deputy Energy Minister Kirill Molodtsov to give a briefing. MOSCOW - Russia's oil pipeline operator Transneft to report 2012 financial results. MOSCOW - Fertiliser producer Acron to announce Q1 production results. MOSCOW - Home electronics retailer M.Video to release first-quarter sales numbers. IN THE PAPERS : Kommersant writes that Russia's biggest home electronics retailer M.Video has asked the country's anti-monopoly regulator for permission to acquire its closest competitor Eldorado. Vedomosti reports that Russia's No.2 oil firm LUKOIL will lower wholesale and retail prices for gasoline, and other producers may follow, as gasoline stocks have swelled to the highest level in the past several years. Debt-laden Russian mining and steel company Mechel may sell its recently acquired 23 percent stake in the Pacific port of Vanino to a partner for $174 million as early as October, Vedomosti writes. TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Russian foreign minister tells West "don't isolate Assad" Medvedev: Russia won't break fiscal rule to shore up economy Russian PM Medvedev defends record after Putin warning Putin foe Navalny defiant as trial opens in Russia COMPANIES/MARKETS: UCP fund buys 48 pct of Russian social network VKontakte M.Video seeks to buy rival Eldorado - paper Russian assets gain in rebound that is seen short-lived Novorossiisk 2012 net profit more than doubles Russia meets strong demand for 9-year T-bonds ECONOMY/POLITICS: Russia's GDP rebounds in March, up 2.3 pct y/y Russia won't sell state assets on the cheap - PM Putin threatens to sack officials over social spending Russia March retail sales up 4.4 pct y/y Russia March jobless rate down to 5.7 pct Russia's nominal wages up 11.5 pct in March Russia March capital investment down 0.8 pct y/y Russia March PPI up 0.5 pct m/m, +3.4 pct y/y Russia's consumer prices rise 0.2 pct in latest week ENERGY: Rosneft, Marubeni sign LNG, oil and gas deals Russia regains gas market share in Europe, at least in 2013 COMMODITIES: Russia will have enough wheat for Egypt's needs in 2013/14 Russia's 2013 grain crop seen at 90-95 mln T - PM Libya buyer purchases about 50,000 T of Russian wheat MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,327.0 -0.07 pct MSCI Russia 718.9 -1.97 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 999.5 -0.16 pct Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.009/2.971 pct EMBI+ Russia 172 basis points over Rouble/dollar 31.8860 Rouble/euro 41.5200 NYMEX crude $86.50 -$0.18 ICE Brent crude $97.57 -$0.12 For Russian bank balances see For Russian company news, double click on Treasury news Corporate debt Russian stocks Russia country guide All Russian news Scrolling stocks news Emerging markets top news Top deals European companies (Compiled by Maria Kiselyova)