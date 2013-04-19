FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian markets - Factors to Watch on April 19
#Auto & Truck Manufacturers
April 19, 2013 / 6:31 AM / in 4 years

Russian markets - Factors to Watch on April 19

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 19 (Reuters) - Here are events and news stories that could
move Russian markets on Friday.
    You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242
    
    STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com):
    SBERBANK-CIB: "We expect a positive opening, though Brent still remains
around $99/bbl and the euro is trading at $1.3066/EUR1. However, most equity
futures are up and Asian indexes are also trading higher. We are opening our
prices this morning up 0.3 percent."
    ALFA BANK: "This morning, equity futures are pointing to a stronger opening
and Asian indices are trading in positive territory."
           
    
    EVENTS (All times GMT):
    MOSCOW - Sberbank Russia Forum with a number of international
speakers and big investors.
    SOCHI, Russia - Russian President Vladimir Putin meets his Egyptian
counterpart Mohamed Mursi.
    GORKI, Russia - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev chairs a meeting on
foreign investments.    
    
 
    IN THE PAPERS :
    State-controlled oil company Rosneft continues to strengthen its
positions in the gas sector, rivalling state-owned gas export monopoly Gazprom
, as it has hired former Gazprom executive Vlada Rusakova to oversee
its gas business, Kommersant writes.
    Russia's second-biggest oil producer LUKOIL wants to grow its
downstream business, considering construction as well as acquisitions of oil
refineries, Vedomosti reports.
    Franco-Japanese alliance Renault-Nissan  plans to produce
up to 70,000 cars at AvtoVAZ this year, having slashed the target by
one third, Vedomosti reports. 
       
    
    TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
 TOP NEWS: 
 Russian officials warn against "hasty" fiscal stimulus   
 Egypt seeks loan, grain from Russia -Russian official    
 Foreign investors find Russia's promise unfulfilled      
  
 COMPANIES/MARKETS:
 Russian assets see small rebound, helped by data and oil 
 Russia to reduce Transneft stake in 2014                 
 Polyus raises $750 mln in debut Eurobond                 
 Rusal expects $500 mln in Norilsk dividends              
 Sberbank sees corporate loans rising below 15 pct        
 Vimpelcom to pay $2 bln in dividends                     
 AvtoVAZ says will lower car sales forecast               
 M.Video reports 12 pct sales growth in Q1                
  
 ECONOMY/POLITICS:
 Russian c.bank should keep inflation in check-Nabiullina 
 Russian province in Caucasus to let Putin pick governor  
 Russia opens new probe into protest leader Navalny       
 U.S. must do more to address missile shield concerns     
 Police search offices of Russian PM's pet project        
 Russian gold/fx reserves rise to $521.3 bln               
  
 ENERGY:
 Minority TNK-BP investor urges Rosneft to back big divs  
 Rosneft to treat TNK-BP minorities with respect -Dep PM  
 Wind falls at Novorossiisk, Russia resumes exports       
 Integra posts 2012 net loss from continuing operations   
 Largest Russian coal companies' February output           
  
 COMMODITIES: 
 Russia may import 1.7 mln T grain in 2012/13 - analyst   
 Norilsk may hedge against metal price volatility         
 Evraz Q1 crude steel output down 6 pct y/y               
 NLMK says Q1 steel output up to 3.7 mln tonnes            
 Acron says Q1 fertiliser output flat                     
  
 MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
 RTS                             1,343.9   +1.22 pct
 MSCI Russia               726.0   +0.99 pct
 MSCI Emerging Markets         1,005.9   +0.86 pct
    
 Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.969/2.932 pct
 EMBI+ Russia 172 basis points over
    
 Rouble/dollar   31.5500
 Rouble/euro     41.2025
    
 NYMEX crude       $88.32   +$0.59
 ICE Brent crude  $99.71   +$0.58
    
 (Compiled by Maria Kiselyova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
