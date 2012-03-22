FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian markets -- Factors to Watch on March 22
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 17 in California
U.S.
Wildfires kill 17 in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
March 22, 2012 / 6:16 AM / in 6 years

Russian markets -- Factors to Watch on March 22

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 22 (Reuters) - Here are events and news stories that could
move Russian markets on Thursday.	
    You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242 	
    	
    STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com):	
    Uralsib: "The all-important March flash manufacturing PMI reading in China
came in at the lowest level since last November, while European readings will
set the tone for trading throughout the day. The Russian market is set to lose
0.5 percent at today's opening.	
    Alfa-Bank: "This morning, indicators do not look overly bullish... PMIs,
January new industrial orders and consumer confidence in Europe, and jobless
claims as well as leading indicators in the U.S. may move markets today." 	
    	
    	
    EVENTS (All times GMT):	
    MOSCOW - Russian President Dmitry Medvedev will hold a government meeting on
corruption.	
    MOSCOW - Russia's central bank to release weekly gold/forex reserves data.	
    MOSCOW - BBCG Retail Commerce 2012 conference.	
    	
    	
    IN THE PAPERS :	
    Vedomosti reports that shareholders of Russia's second-biggest mobile phone
operator MegaFon continue to search for candidates to replace the
outgoing Chief Executive Officer Sergei Soldatenkov, who had said he would not
renew his contract which expires in June 2012. 	
    	
    	
    TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :	
 TOP NEWS: 
 Russia likely to issue 10- and 20-yr dlr bonds-sources 
 Russia out to maintain clout, improve image on Syria   
 
  
 COMPANIES/MARKETS:
 Russian shares flat as market awaits new government    
 Russian Railways plans 7-year rouble Eurobond - source 	
 Russia's MMK to borrow more, says debt under control   	
 Former Russian minister to bid for Petroplus plants    	
 Russia's Otkritie latest to pick up Goldman trader     	
 Algeria gets valuation for Vimpelcom's Djezzy unit     	
 ENRC eyes fresh blood for board as costs bite          
 	
          
 ECONOMY/POLITICS:	
 Russian bond sale attracts lacklustre demand           	
 Russia consumer inflation at 0.1 pct for 8th week      
 Gorbachev says revive Russian social democratic party  
 Mother of executed Belarussian denounces Lukashenko    	
 Belarus leader seeks to stop opponents leaving country 	
 Russia says near deal on two new Indian reactors       	
 Russian court rejects call to ban Hindu holy book      	
 
  
 ENERGY: 
 Russia Q2 crude exports to rise, prices to weaken      	
 Gaping arbitrage to drag April Urals to Asia           
 	
          
 COMMODITIES: 
 Ukraine sees a fall in wheat area, plans more corn     	
  
  
 MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:	
 RTS                             1,687.7   +0.05 pct	
 MSCI Russia               895.4   -0.55 pct	
 MSCI Emerging Markets         1,048.5   +0.08 pct	
    	
 Russia 30-year Eurobond yield: 4.124/4.105 pct	
 EMBI+ Russia 231 basis points over	
    	
 Rouble/dollar   29.2425	
 Rouble/euro     38.7100	
    	
 NYMEX crude       $106.55   -$0.72	
 ICE Brent crude  $123.69   -$0.51	
    	
 For Russian bank balances see 	
 For Russian company news, double click on 	
 Treasury news    Corporate debt 	
 Russian stocks    Russia country guide 	
 All Russian news   Scrolling stocks news 	
 Emerging markets top news 	
 Top deals    European companies 	
	
 (Compiled by Maria Kiselyova)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.