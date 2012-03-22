Russian markets -- Factors to Watch on March 22

MOSCOW, March 22 (Reuters) - Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Thursday. You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242 STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com): Uralsib: "The all-important March flash manufacturing PMI reading in China came in at the lowest level since last November, while European readings will set the tone for trading throughout the day. The Russian market is set to lose 0.5 percent at today's opening. Alfa-Bank: "This morning, indicators do not look overly bullish... PMIs, January new industrial orders and consumer confidence in Europe, and jobless claims as well as leading indicators in the U.S. may move markets today." EVENTS (All times GMT): MOSCOW - Russian President Dmitry Medvedev will hold a government meeting on corruption. MOSCOW - Russia's central bank to release weekly gold/forex reserves data. MOSCOW - BBCG Retail Commerce 2012 conference. IN THE PAPERS : Vedomosti reports that shareholders of Russia's second-biggest mobile phone operator MegaFon continue to search for candidates to replace the outgoing Chief Executive Officer Sergei Soldatenkov, who had said he would not renew his contract which expires in June 2012. TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Russia likely to issue 10- and 20-yr dlr bonds-sources Russia out to maintain clout, improve image on Syria COMPANIES/MARKETS: Russian shares flat as market awaits new government Russian Railways plans 7-year rouble Eurobond - source Russia's MMK to borrow more, says debt under control Former Russian minister to bid for Petroplus plants Russia's Otkritie latest to pick up Goldman trader Algeria gets valuation for Vimpelcom's Djezzy unit ENRC eyes fresh blood for board as costs bite ECONOMY/POLITICS: Russian bond sale attracts lacklustre demand Russia consumer inflation at 0.1 pct for 8th week Gorbachev says revive Russian social democratic party Mother of executed Belarussian denounces Lukashenko Belarus leader seeks to stop opponents leaving country Russia says near deal on two new Indian reactors Russian court rejects call to ban Hindu holy book ENERGY: Russia Q2 crude exports to rise, prices to weaken Gaping arbitrage to drag April Urals to Asia COMMODITIES: Ukraine sees a fall in wheat area, plans more corn MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,687.7 +0.05 pct MSCI Russia 895.4 -0.55 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 1,048.5 +0.08 pct Russia 30-year Eurobond yield: 4.124/4.105 pct EMBI+ Russia 231 basis points over Rouble/dollar 29.2425 Rouble/euro 38.7100 NYMEX crude $106.55 -$0.72 ICE Brent crude $123.69 -$0.51 For Russian bank balances see For Russian company news, double click on Treasury news Corporate debt Russian stocks Russia country guide All Russian news Scrolling stocks news Emerging markets top news Top deals European companies (Compiled by Maria Kiselyova)