Russian markets -- Factors to Watch on March 27
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
#Financial Services and Real Estate
March 27, 2012 / 6:16 AM / in 6 years

Russian markets -- Factors to Watch on March 27

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 27 (Reuters) - Here are events and news stories that could
move Russian markets on Tuesday.	
    You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242	
    	
    STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com):	
    Troika: "Yesterday's optimism has a strong chance to continue into today,
supported by a possible hike in the Consumer Confidence Index in the U.S., as
well as the S&P Case-Shiller Home Price Index, the Richmond Fed Manufacturing
Index and the Redbook report... We are opening our prices this morning up over
0.5 percent."	
    Uralsib: "The RTS is set to hover around 1,700 ahead of U.S. consumer
confidence data. We expect Russia to open flat, though Asian markets are
following positive U.S. sentiment this morning, but S&P futures are also flat as
oil prices are down somewhat."	
    BCS: "We expect the Russian stock market to open 0.5 percent higher."	
    	
    	
    EVENTS (All times GMT):	
    MOSCOW - NLMK, or Novolipetsk Steel, Russia's fourth largest steel
maker, reports its results for the fourth quarter of 2011.	
    MOSCOW - Nomos Bank  to announce full-year 2011 financial
results.	
    MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Ministry spokesman Alexander Lukashevich gives a
weekly briefing.	
    MOSCOw - Russia Offshore conference with world's oil majors expected to
attend.	
    MOSCOW - Coaltrans Russia & CIS Conference "Realising Russia's coal
potential"	
    MOSCOW - Adam Smith Conferences' Russian Retail Forum.	
	
    	
    IN THE PAPERS :	
    Kommersant reports that Russian telecoms operators Rostelecom and
MegaFon are in talks to jointly bid for Russian businessman Alexander Mamut's
stake in cellphone retailer Euroset.	
    Vedomosti writes that Russian state-controlled bank VTB is holding
negotiations to acquire a near 40 percent stake in Russian insurance company
Ingosstrakh from Czech group PPF and Italy's Generali.    	
    	
    	
    TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :	
 TOP NEWS: 
 Annan says Syria crisis cannot drag on indefinitely     
 Deripaska ready to buy RUSAL's Norilsk stake            
     
  
 COMPANIES/MARKETS:
 Russian bond market awaits Eurobond issue, shares up        
 Danone plans $700 mln Russian investment                
 Global Ports ups dividend as profits rise, debts fall   
 Bank of St Petersburg 2011 profit below forecasts       	
 Rostelecom approves 100 bln roubles of bonds            	
 Power group Bashkirenergo to de-merge business          
 Alimov launches $50 mln Russian venture fund            	
	
          
 ECONOMY/POLITICS:	
 Russia plans 5-, 10- and 30-yr Eurobonds                	
 Ex-KGB chief leads South Ossetia presidential race      	
 Kazakhstan to try 37 accused of oil town riots          	
  
 ENERGY: 
 Urals exports from Baltic to jump 28 pct in April       	
 Total cuts production forecast at its Russia project    
 Russia's Sibur sells 1.2 mln ERUs to JP Morgan          
 	
          
 COMMODITIES: 
 Russia gold output growth to slow in '12-union          	
 Russia wheat prices decline on weak demand, competition 	
 Ukraine exports 1.46 mln T grain March 1-23             	
   
  
 MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:	
 RTS                             1,715.3   +0.15 pct	
 MSCI Russia               911.3   +2.39 pct	
 MSCI Emerging Markets         1,051.7   +0.70 pct	
    	
 Russia 30-year Eurobond yield: 4.200/4.141 pct	
 EMBI+ Russia 242 basis points over	
    	
 Rouble/dollar   28.9925	
 Rouble/euro     38.9450	
    	
 NYMEX crude       $106.78   -$0.25	
 ICE Brent crude  $125.36   -$0.29	
    	
 For Russian bank balances see 	
 For Russian company news, double click on 	
 Treasury news    Corporate debt 	
 Russian stocks    Russia country guide 	
 All Russian news   Scrolling stocks news 	
 Emerging markets top news 	
 Top deals    European companies 	
	
 (Compiled by Maria Kiselyova)

