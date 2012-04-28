FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian markets - Factors to Watch on April 28
April 28, 2012 / 5:46 AM / in 5 years

Russian markets - Factors to Watch on April 28

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

MOSCOW, April 28 (Reuters) - Here are events and news stories that could
move Russian markets on Saturday.	
    You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242	
    	
    STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com):	
    OLMA: "External background remained positive on Friday, but significant
moves are unlikely during the day as it is a weekend in all foreign countries.
This means market activity will be minimal."	
    ALOR: "The opening is expected to be mixed: the U.S. stock market futures as
well as oil futures have edged up, but external sentiments have broadly remained
unchanged."
     	
    EVENTS (All times GMT):	
    MOSCOW - Chinese Vice Premier Li Keqiang continues high-level talks in
Moscow 	
    MINSK - Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on official visit
to Belarus 	
    MOSCOW - President Medvedev chairs last meeting of his Civil Society and
Human Rights Council	
    ST PETERSBURG - Bank Saint Petersburg to hold annual general
meeting of shareholders	
    ALMATY - Kazakhstan's marginalised opposition plans to hold a rally in
central Almaty	
        	
    IN THE PAPERS :	
    Russia reintroduces requirements making all phone users register with 
government watchdog Roskomnadzor, Vedomosti business daily reports citing an
agency official.	
    	
    TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :	
 TOP NEWS:	
Russia warns EU Iran oil embargo will be costly                 	
Russia, China to announce progress on fund during Li visit      	
EU urges gas partner Russia to back carbon capture              	
             
 COMPANIES/MARKETS:	
Middle East money flows into Russian power group                	
Rostelecom ups spending to compete in mobile, broadband         	
Gazprom gas extraction tax to double in '15-MinFin              	
UPDATE 1-Russia's AvtoVAZ says recalls 100,000 new Lada cars    	
Russian shares up on Gazprom; rouble flat                       	
Tax cloud hangs over Gazprom superprofits                       	
Russia's Norilsk Q1 nickel output up 7 pct y/y                  	
Russian coal firm Mechel renegotiates debt covenants            	
Russia's RUSAL output unhurt after strike in Guinea             	
Russia carmaker Sollers posts $160 mln net profit in 2011       	
Russia's MRSK says 2011 net profit rose 14 percent              	
INTERVIEW-Kazakh c.bank chief says more rate cuts possible      	
Russian housebuilder PIK returns to profit in 2011              	
Russia's InterRao may cut 2011 dividends                        	
Russia's Polyus Gold won't pay dividends for Q4 2011            	
Globaltrans buys $540 mln Metalloinvest unit                    	
Rostelecom Q4 net income jumps seven-fold                       	
Gazprombank cuts Eurobond yield guidance to 7.25 pct-source     	
Total increases stake in Russia Novatek to 15 pct-Ifax          	
Lukoil to increase 2011 dividend to 75 rbls/share               	
Pharmstandard Q1 revenue down as Russia dodges flu              	
    	
               
 ECONOMY/POLITICS:	
POLL-Russia rates seen on hold in 2012                          	
Russian cbank bought French bonds in 2011-report                	
    
 ENERGY:	
EU officials to hold Azeri, Turkmen gas talks                   	
Bulgaria, Azerbaijan sign accord on gas cooperation             	
    
 COMMODITIES:
TABLE-Russia sells 1.09 mln T in grain interventions            	
TABLE-February Russia coal exports down 15.3 pct                	
Russia Q1 gold output up 2.2 pct yr/yr -lobby                   	
    	
 MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:	
 RTS                             1,590.4     -0.24 pct	
 MSCI Russia               845.8     +1.69 pct	
 MSCI Emerging Markets         1,019.5     +0.35 pct	
    	
 Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 4.037/3.981 pct	
 EMBI+ Russia 252 basis points over	
    	
 Rouble/dollar   29.3100	
 Rouble/euro     38.8725	
    	
 NYMEX crude       $104.93    +$0.38	
 ICE Brent crude  $119.83    -$0.09	
    	
 (Compiled by Vladimir Soldatkin)

