FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian markets - Factors to Watch on July 3
Sections
Featured
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
Pence leaves NFL game after players kneel
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
July 3, 2012 / 5:31 AM / in 5 years

Russian markets - Factors to Watch on July 3

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 3 (Reuters) - Here are events and news stories
that could move Russian markets on Tuesday.
    You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242
    
    STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com).
    OLMA: "The possibility for an increase is still in place but
some slowdown is possible in coming days as traders expect ECB
meeting outcome on Thursday."
    PROMSVYAZBANK: "External sentiments and key factors'
influence on the Russian stock market are moderately positive
today in the morning according to our assessment. We expect a
rise in Russia's most liquid names at the opening." 
    
    EVENTS (All times GMT):
    SOCHI - Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on
army equipment;
    VLADIVOSTOK - Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev visits the Far
East region of the country;
    MOSCOW - Russia's No.2 lender VTB to present Q1
results;
    MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets
Vietnamese counterpart Pham Binh Minh;
    MOSCOW - The Rouble in 2012: Results and Perspectives
conference;

    IN THE PAPERS :
    Russia's third-largest oil producer TNK-BP, owned
by BP and the AAR consortium of Soviet-born billionaires,
is studying possibility of joining the Nord Stream gas pipeline
project, Kommersant business daily reports. It says earlier, AAR
has blocked BP's attempt to take part in the project.
   
    TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
 TOP NEWS: 
Russia's PM Medvedev launches Far East bridge   
 Oil-price slide highlights risks to Russia      
 
 COMPANIES/MARKETS:
TNK-BP eyes $500 mln syndicated loan-bankers     
Raven Russia completes Itella lease regearing    
Evraz agrees amendments to loans covenants       
   
 ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Russian stocks hold ground, oil weighs on rouble
 Russian reserve fund up in June                 
 
IAEA sees Belarus progress on nuclear plant plan 
INTERVIEW-At 84, Alexeyeva battles on            
  
 ENERGY:
Russia's H1 oil output up despite June slip      
   
Surgut sells Urals cargoes at premium to Brent   
Urals rallies as Iran embargo starts             
Batumi oil loadings down 18 pct in June yr/yr   
 Russia refinery maintenance through September   
 
Oil exports via CPC up 15 pct in June            
Oil product storage on fire in Russia's Angarsk  
 COMMODITIES:
Prices for new season Russian wheat rise $16     
Russian forecaster sees July warmer than usual   
  
  
 MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
 RTS                             1,363.0     +0.4 pct
 MSCI Russia               731.0     +5.2 pct
 MSCI Emerging Markets           950.0     +0.9 pct
    
 Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.854/3.830 pct
 EMBI+ Russia 269 basis points over
    
 Rouble/dollar   32.5997
 Rouble/euro     40.9775
    
 NYMEX crude       $84.47     +$0.71
 ICE Brent crude  $98.27     +$0.93
    
 For Russian bank balances see 
 For Russian company news, double click on 
 Treasury news    Corporate debt 
 Russian stocks    Russia country guide 
 All Russian news   Scrolling stocks news 
 Emerging markets top news 
 Top deals    European companies 

 (Compiled by Vladimir Soldatkin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.