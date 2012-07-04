FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian markets - Factors to Watch on July 4
July 4, 2012 / 5:41 AM / 5 years ago

Russian markets - Factors to Watch on July 4

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 4 (Reuters) - Here are events and news stories
that could move Russian markets on Wednesday.
    You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242
    
    STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com).
    NETTRADER: "We don't expect significant changes on the
Russian stock market... At the absence of trading in the U.S.,
which mark the Independence Day, our market will stick to the
current levels."
    VTB Capital: "Economic data and the upcoming earnings season
might well provide fresh ground for disappointment. We continue
to advise defensive positioning, expecting the bottoming process
to continue into early autumn."

    EVENTS (All times GMT):
    PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY - Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev
visits the Far East region of the country;
    KALUGA - PSA Peugeot to open Kaluga plant
    MOSCOW - Russia's No.2 lender VTB to present Q1
results;

    IN THE PAPERS :
    Russian parliament to discuss proposals to ban alcohol
promotion in print media, which may lead to publishers' losses
of around 1.2 billion roubles ($37.00 million), Kommersant daily
reports.

    TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
 TOP NEWS: 
Russia to host Assad's opponents                 
Medvedev angers Japan with island visit          
 COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Severstal owner sees rise in steel demand slowing 
Tazin steps down as E.ON Russia's chairman       
   
Gazprom bows to European client price pressure   
EuroSibEnergo ditches 2012 IPO-Deripaska         
   
 ECONOMY/POLITICS:
POLL-Russian services sector sees marked slowdown 
   
Firmer oil lifts Russian stocks, rouble          
Ukraine rushes through Russian language bill     
Russia cbank expects forex volatility to last    
  
 ENERGY:
Med crude-Urals steady as demand firms           
   
Azeri oil export via Russia down 9.0 pct in H1   
Fire put out at Angarsk oil storage site         
  
  
 MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
 RTS                             1,409.1     +0.1 pct
 MSCI Russia               758.5     +3.8 pct
 MSCI Emerging Markets           958.2     +0.1 pct
    
 Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.777/3.753 pct
 EMBI+ Russia 259 basis points over
    
 Rouble/dollar   32.1500
 Rouble/euro     40.5400
    
 NYMEX crude       $87.24     -$0.42
 ICE Brent crude $100.22     -$0.46
    
 For Russian bank balances see 
 For Russian company news, double click on 
 Treasury news    Corporate debt 
 Russian stocks    Russia country guide 
 All Russian news   Scrolling stocks news 
 Emerging markets top news 
 Top deals    European companies 
 ($1 = 32.4368 Russian roubles)

 (Compiled by Vladimir Soldatkin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
