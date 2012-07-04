Russian markets - Factors to Watch on July 4

MOSCOW, July 4 (Reuters) - Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Wednesday. You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242 STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com). NETTRADER: "We don't expect significant changes on the Russian stock market... At the absence of trading in the U.S., which mark the Independence Day, our market will stick to the current levels." VTB Capital: "Economic data and the upcoming earnings season might well provide fresh ground for disappointment. We continue to advise defensive positioning, expecting the bottoming process to continue into early autumn." EVENTS (All times GMT): PETROPAVLOVSK-KAMCHATSKY - Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev visits the Far East region of the country; KALUGA - PSA Peugeot to open Kaluga plant MOSCOW - Russia's No.2 lender VTB to present Q1 results; IN THE PAPERS : Russian parliament to discuss proposals to ban alcohol promotion in print media, which may lead to publishers' losses of around 1.2 billion roubles ($37.00 million), Kommersant daily reports. TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Russia to host Assad's opponents Medvedev angers Japan with island visit COMPANIES/MARKETS: Severstal owner sees rise in steel demand slowing Tazin steps down as E.ON Russia's chairman Gazprom bows to European client price pressure EuroSibEnergo ditches 2012 IPO-Deripaska ECONOMY/POLITICS: POLL-Russian services sector sees marked slowdown Firmer oil lifts Russian stocks, rouble Ukraine rushes through Russian language bill Russia cbank expects forex volatility to last ENERGY: Med crude-Urals steady as demand firms Azeri oil export via Russia down 9.0 pct in H1 Fire put out at Angarsk oil storage site MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,409.1 +0.1 pct MSCI Russia 758.5 +3.8 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 958.2 +0.1 pct Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.777/3.753 pct EMBI+ Russia 259 basis points over Rouble/dollar 32.1500 Rouble/euro 40.5400 NYMEX crude $87.24 -$0.42 ICE Brent crude $100.22 -$0.46 For Russian bank balances see For Russian company news, double click on Treasury news Corporate debt Russian stocks Russia country guide All Russian news Scrolling stocks news Emerging markets top news Top deals European companies ($1 = 32.4368 Russian roubles) (Compiled by Vladimir Soldatkin)