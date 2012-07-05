FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian markets - Factors to Watch on July 5
July 5, 2012 / 5:51 AM / in 5 years

Russian markets - Factors to Watch on July 5

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 5 (Reuters) - Here are events and news stories
that could move Russian markets on Thursday.
    You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242
    
    STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com).
    OLMA: "A downward correction is possible at the beginning of
the trading session due to external factors' influence (Brent
futures are below $100 per barrel). Trading at the
second half of the day depends mostly on the ECB rate decision
and comments." 
    ALOR: "Start of the Russian trading session is expected to
be at the yesterday's closing levels but sentiments will be
slanted toward a correction."

    EVENTS (All times GMT):
    MOSCOW - Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov meets German
Foreign Minister Guido Westerwelle; 
    MOSCOW - Russia-Central bank to update on its gold and forex
reserves;
    MOSCOW - Uralkali, the world's second biggest potash
producer, to reveal Q2 operational results
    MOSCOW - Russia's No.2 lender VTB to present Q1
results;
    MOSCOW - TNK-BP Holding's board of director's meeting;

    IN THE PAPERS :
Norway's Telenor has complied with Russian law in its
efforts to control Russia's No.3 mobile operator, Vimpelcom
, a Telenor executive said in an interview with
Kimmersant daily. 

    TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
 TOP NEWS: 
Teargas, clashes in Ukraine over language law    
   
No point Russia siding with Assad -UK's Hague    
 COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Gazprombank prices 350 mln SFR 2015 bond         
Rosneft says completes shares buyback            
   
        
  ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Russian stocks mark time after rally             
Russian inflation jump supports tight rate policy 
TABLE-Russia borrows cheaply at 9-yr OFZ auction 
Russia's capital outflows slow sharply           
           
Soccer-Capello linked with Russia job            
Azerbaijan charges newspaper editor with treason 
       
    
 ENERGY:
Urals rally, Med cargoes fetch premiums to Brent 
   
Oil purchases up 11 pct by Russian plants in June 
  
  
 MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
 RTS                             1,407.9      0.0 pct
 MSCI Russia               757.1     -0.2 pct
 MSCI Emerging Markets           953.0     -0.4 pct
    
 Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.747/3.723 pct
 EMBI+ Russia 263 basis points over
    
 Rouble/dollar   32.3600
 Rouble/euro     40.5300
    
 NYMEX crude       $86.99     -$0.67
 ICE Brent crude  $99.62     -$0.15
    
 For Russian bank balances see 
 For Russian company news, double click on 
 Treasury news    Corporate debt 
 Russian stocks    Russia country guide 
 All Russian news   Scrolling stocks news 
 Emerging markets top news 
 Top deals    European companies 

 (Compiled by Vladimir Soldatkin)

