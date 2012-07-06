FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian markets - Factors to Watch on July 6
July 6, 2012

Russian markets - Factors to Watch on July 6

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 6 (Reuters) - Here are events and news stories
that could move Russian markets on Friday.
    You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242
    
    STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com).
    OLMA: "A downward correction is possible at the beginning of
the trading session today. Traders on the international markets
were not satisfied with the way the world's central banks
acted."
    Promsvyazbank:  "External sentiments, in our opinion, and
key factors' influence are moderately negative for the Russian
stock market this morning. In such an environment we expect to
see a decline across the board of the most liquid Russian names
at the opening today."  
 
    EVENTS (All times GMT):
    MOSCOW - Russian government to discuss key budget parameters
for next three years;
    MOSCOW - Russian parliament to discuss anti-crisis measures
and budget;
    MOSCOW - Sberbank to present H1 results under
Russian Accounting Standards;

    IN THE PAPERS :
    Russian government is set to offer cuts in budget spendings
in the face of financial crisis, business daily Vedomosti
reports.
    Russia may scrap cuts in fees it charges foreign airlines
for flights over Siberia if Europe doesn't stop charging Russian
airlines for excessive greenhouse gas emission, Vedomosti says. 
     
    TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
 TOP NEWS: 
Ukraine's Russian language law delayed by protest 
   
Russia says no plan to offer Syria's Assad asylum 
    
 COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Rosneftegaz may take stake in Rushydro -source   
Superjet crash to overshadow Russia's Farnborough 
Russian bank VTB triples provisions for bad debt 
       
Uralkali says Q2 potash output up to 2.9 mln t   

 ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Russian stocks, rbl down as risk appetite wane   
Russia pushes Tajikistan to accept military deal 
Russian gold/fx reserves decline to $512.9 bln   
    
 ENERGY:
Urals extends rally despite margins fall         
   
LUKOIL plans product pipeline to supply Moscow   
Baltic states fight reliance on Russia gas       
  
  
 MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
 RTS                             1,388.0     -0.1 pct
 MSCI Russia               748.0     -1.2 pct
 MSCI Emerging Markets           950.6     -0.5 pct
    
 Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.786/3.747 pct
 EMBI+ Russia 266 basis points over
    
 Rouble/dollar   32.5300
 Rouble/euro     40.3048
    
 NYMEX crude       $86.10     -$1.12
 ICE Brent crude  $99.60     -$1.10
    
 (Compiled by Vladimir Soldatkin)

