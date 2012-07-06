Russian markets - Factors to Watch on July 6

MOSCOW, July 6 (Reuters) - Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Friday. You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242 STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com). OLMA: "A downward correction is possible at the beginning of the trading session today. Traders on the international markets were not satisfied with the way the world's central banks acted." Promsvyazbank: "External sentiments, in our opinion, and key factors' influence are moderately negative for the Russian stock market this morning. In such an environment we expect to see a decline across the board of the most liquid Russian names at the opening today." EVENTS (All times GMT): MOSCOW - Russian government to discuss key budget parameters for next three years; MOSCOW - Russian parliament to discuss anti-crisis measures and budget; MOSCOW - Sberbank to present H1 results under Russian Accounting Standards; IN THE PAPERS : Russian government is set to offer cuts in budget spendings in the face of financial crisis, business daily Vedomosti reports. Russia may scrap cuts in fees it charges foreign airlines for flights over Siberia if Europe doesn't stop charging Russian airlines for excessive greenhouse gas emission, Vedomosti says. TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Ukraine's Russian language law delayed by protest Russia says no plan to offer Syria's Assad asylum COMPANIES/MARKETS: Rosneftegaz may take stake in Rushydro -source Superjet crash to overshadow Russia's Farnborough Russian bank VTB triples provisions for bad debt Uralkali says Q2 potash output up to 2.9 mln t ECONOMY/POLITICS: Russian stocks, rbl down as risk appetite wane Russia pushes Tajikistan to accept military deal Russian gold/fx reserves decline to $512.9 bln ENERGY: Urals extends rally despite margins fall LUKOIL plans product pipeline to supply Moscow Baltic states fight reliance on Russia gas MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,388.0 -0.1 pct MSCI Russia 748.0 -1.2 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 950.6 -0.5 pct Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.786/3.747 pct EMBI+ Russia 266 basis points over Rouble/dollar 32.5300 Rouble/euro 40.3048 NYMEX crude $86.10 -$1.12 ICE Brent crude $99.60 -$1.10 For Russian bank balances see For Russian company news, double click on Treasury news Corporate debt Russian stocks Russia country guide All Russian news Scrolling stocks news Emerging markets top news Top deals European companies (Compiled by Vladimir Soldatkin)