Russian markets - Factors to Watch on July 9
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
July 9, 2012 / 6:11 AM / 5 years ago

Russian markets - Factors to Watch on July 9

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 9 (Reuters) - Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets
on Monday.
    You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242.
    
    STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com):
    OLMA: Says Russian stock market may face a further downside correction on Monday due to
unfavourable external factors, such as weak U.S. job statistics.    
    VTB CAPITAL: "It is getting more obvious that it would be very difficult to find support for
equities on the political front - politicians keep kicking the can down the road reluctantly
(France, Germany) or are out of options (Greece, Spain, Cyprus) to comprehensively attack the
debt problem." 
 
    EVENTS (All times GMT):
    MOSCOW - Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to meet Syrian opposition;
    TYUMEN, Russia - Arbitration court in western Siberia city of Tyumen resumes hearings into
TNK-BP's minority shareholders lawsuit against BP;

    IN THE PAPERS :
    Many human lives could have been saved in floods in Russia's southern region of Krasnodar,
which have already killed more than 170 people, if a proper notification system existed,
Vedomosti daily newspaper reports on Monday.
    Novolipetsk Steel, Russia's fourth-largest steel producer, is first among domestic
companies to halt production at one of its blast furnaces for up to 60 days following cut in
demand, Vedomosti reports.     
     
    TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
 TOP NEWS: 
Russia's Putin opens probe into fatal floods           
Ukraine bus crash kills 14 Russian pilgrims            
BP says awaiting word from AAR on TNK-BP stake         
Russia FinMin says Cyprus asks for 5 bln euro          
              
 COMPANIES/MARKETS:
French oil tax to cost Total up to 160 mln euros       
Oligarchs bring aluminium wars to British court        
Cyprus blames Greek deal for turmoil, seeks Russia aid 
Russian stocks, rouble fall, weaker oil price          
Sberbank RAS net profit rises 7 pct in H1              
                  
 ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Russia's Putin acts tough but faces flood risks        
Russia rights groups fear crackdown as law changes     
Russia tightens budget to reduce oil price risk        
Russia hits back at US over Syria stance               
Russian town poses questions as flood recedes          
    
              
 ENERGY/COMMODITIES:
Russian port resumes operations after flood            
Turkmenistan to produce 449 bcm natgas in 2012-16      
Novorossiisk halts grain exports due to rain           
Novorossiisk port halts crude shipments due to storm   
Ukraine sees Q4 cut in price of Russian gas            
            
  
 MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
 RTS                             1,359.9     +0.2 pct
 MSCI Russia               729.8     -2.4 pct
 MSCI Emerging Markets           938.1     -0.8 pct
    
 Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.768/3.745 pct
 EMBI+ Russia 268 basis points over
    
 Rouble/dollar   32.8300
 Rouble/euro     40.4200
    
 NYMEX crude       $84.77     -$1.33
 ICE Brent crude  $98.70     -$0.90
    
 For Russian bank balances see 
 For Russian company news, double click on 
 Treasury news    Corporate debt 
 Russian stocks    Russia country guide 
 All Russian news   Scrolling stocks news 
 Emerging markets top news 
 Top deals    European companies 

 (Compiled by Katya Golubkova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
