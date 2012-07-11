FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian markets - Factors to Watch on July 11
#Airlines
July 11, 2012 / 5:36 AM / 5 years ago

Russian markets - Factors to Watch on July 11

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 11 (Reuters) - Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets
on Wednesday.
    You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242
    
    STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com):
    PROMSVYAZBANK: Says external sentiments are moderately negative for the Russian stock market
on Wednesday morning, expects to see a decline in most liquid local names. 
    OLMA: "A downside correction is likely at an early trade today but there are no grounds for
any significant moves at the moment."

    EVENTS (All times GMT):
    MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin to chair a meeting on social policies;
    MOSCOW - Russia Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov to meet Syrian opposition;
    MOSCOW - Russian Parliament to discuss amendments to Russia's information law, proposed by
the ruling United Russia party and aimed to protect children from harmful sites;
    MOSCOW - Cuban President Raoul Castro visits Russia;
    MOSCOW - Russian weekly inflation;
    MOSCOW - Russia's Grain Union head Arkady Zlochevsky to give a briefing; 
        
    IN THE PAPERS :
    Several Russian lenders are ready to provide discounts on loans for whose who have suffered
from deadly floods in Krasnodar region, which killed over 170 people, Vedomosti daily newspaper
said. 
    Russian state-controlled airline Aeroflot to become a title sponsor for a local
soccer club CSKA, which will cost the company $9 million a year but will help to boost its image
in Europe, Kommersant daily newspaper said. 
    
    TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
 TOP NEWS:
Russia blames local officials over fatal floods            
Russia's Putin says the West is on the decline             
Putin vows to privatise, defers Sechin's electric dreams   
Russia sends Black Sea warship to Syria - source           
          
 COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Russia's O'Key same-store sales growth slows in Q2         
Russia's Magnit H1 same-store sales up 3.5 pct             
Russian stocks buoyed by global mood, privatisation plans  
Globaltrans SPO order book fully subscribed-sources        
         
 ECONOMY/POLITICS:
Kyrgyz H1 GDP nosedives on Kumtor gold mine                
Russia talks tough as it clears final hurdle to WTO        
Putin rejects calls to delay campaign group law            
Ethnic feuding risks violence in Kyrgyzstan - UN           
Gazprombank ups 3-yr Eurobond by 100 mln Swiss francs      
Russia offers to host new talks on Syria                   
Russian Wikipedia closes site to protest Internet law      
      
 COMMODITIES/ENERGY:
Kazakhstan lowers grain crop forecast on dry weather       
TNK-BP says reaches crude output target in Venezuela       
Russia refinery maintenance through September              
Moscow refinery stops gasoline unit                        
Black Sea region cuts grain forecast on bad weather        
Russia resumes rail oil shipments to Novorossiisk          
        
      
 MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
 RTS                             1,353.8     -0.7 pct
 MSCI Russia               732.7     +0.9 pct
 MSCI Emerging Markets           931.9     -0.3 pct
    
 Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.676/3.652 pct
 EMBI+ Russia 261 basis points over
    
 Rouble/dollar   32.8950
 Rouble/euro     40.3475
    
 NYMEX crude       $84.58     -$0.42
 ICE Brent crude  $98.46     -$0.08
    
 For Russian bank balances see 
 For Russian company news, double click on 
 Treasury news    Corporate debt 
 Russian stocks    Russia country guide 
 All Russian news   Scrolling stocks news 
 Emerging markets top news 
 Top deals    European companies 

 (Compiled by Katya Golubkova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
