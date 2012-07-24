FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian markets - Factors to Watch on July 24
#Energy
July 24, 2012 / 6:29 AM / in 5 years

Russian markets - Factors to Watch on July 24

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 24 (Reuters) - Here are events and news stories that could move
Russian markets on Tuesday.
    You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242
    
    STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com):
    INVESTCAFE: Says debt threats are back to the market again but it is a good
change for long-term investors to buy cheap and qualitative assets.
     ROSSIYSKIY CAPITAL: "If there is no negative news, markets are most likely
to consolidate on Tuesday, with the euro being already up and trading at just
over $1.21."
    VTB CAPITAL: "As we go to print, Asia is hovering around the waterline with
market indices varying from -0.5 percent to +0.5 percent. Oil (dated Brent)
stabilised overnight at $103.5 per barrel." 
    
    EVENTS (All times GMT):
    MOSCOW - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to hold talks with Kyrgyz
counterpart Omurbek Babanov;
    MOSCOW - Lukoil, Russia's No.2 oil producer, to hold a board
meeting;
    MOSCOW - Russian retailer Magnit to announce preliminary
financials for H1;
    MOSCOW - Vladimir Voeikov, senior executive vice president with Bank of
Moscow, to give a briefing on lending to small and mid-sized business
in H1.   
    
    IN THE PAPERS :
    Russia's top crude producer Rosneft may pay additional dividends
of 4.08 rouble per share this year following President Vladimir Putin's earlier
order, Kommersant daily newspaper said on Tuesday, citing governmental sources.
    Last year's deal of buying a 46.5 percent stake in Bank of Moscow 
by Russia's No.2 lender VTB was judicially contested in July by Sergei
Devyatkin and the first court hearing is scheduled for August 20, Vedomosti
said.
    Russia's No.3 mobile operator Vimpelcom is considering the
possibility of starting work in Myanmar, Vedomosti said, citing several sources.
   
    TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
 TOP NEWS: 
Not time yet for new slug of ECB cash - Monti          
Putin urges Syria talks, signals no shift              
Russia to become WTO's 156th member on Aug 22          
Putin will not testify at Pussy Riot trial-court       
          
 COMPANIES/MARKETS: 
Russian Agribank adds 10 bln rbls to Eurobond          
VTB capital adequacy ratios likely to fall             
Risk retreat prompts Russian market rout               
Russia's thriving Magnit rivals global retailers       
Russian carrier Aeroflot to stop flying to Damascus    
Intesa signs private equity JV with Gazprombank        
EBRD, IFC buy 15 pct stake in Credit Bank of Moscow    
     
 ECONOMY/POLITICS: 
Azeri oil fund to spend $600 mln on MSCI World         
Italy's Monti in Russia to boost energy cooperation    
      
 ENERGY/COMMODITIES: 
Exillon sees positive impact from Well East EWS I      
Eni signs exploration loan deal with Rosneft           
Putin pushes southern gas export pipeline              
Russia's grain exports seen gathering pace             
Kazakhstan cuts grain crop forecast due to drought     
    
       
 MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
 RTS                             1,328.4   +0.33 pct
 MSCI Russia               713.6   -4.82 pct
 MSCI Emerging Markets           912.3   -0.03 pct
    
 Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.467/3.443 pct
 EMBI+ Russia 252 basis points over
    
 Rouble/dollar   32.7200
 Rouble/euro     39.6100
    
 NYMEX crude        $88.93   -$1.40
 ICE Brent crude  $104.17   -$1.27
    
 For Russian bank balances see 
 For Russian company news, double click on 
 Treasury news    Corporate debt 
 Russian stocks    Russia country guide 
 All Russian news   Scrolling stocks news 
 Emerging markets top news 
 Top deals    European companies 

 (Compiled by Katya Golubkova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
