Russian markets - Factors to Watch on July 27
July 27, 2012 / 6:08 AM / in 5 years

Russian markets - Factors to Watch on July 27

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MOSCOW, July 27 (Reuters) - Here are events and news stories that could move
Russian markets on Friday.
    You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242
    
    STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com):
    OLMA: "Today at the market open further growth is possible as external
background remains moderately favourable."
    Aton: "Today at the market opening Russian indexes may trade in the positive
territory although gains are very unlikely to be big. There is still some
optimism on the global bourses but investors will be waiting for new drivers."
    Alfa-Bank: "This morning, it appears yesterday's positive sentiment was
contagious, with key Asian markets trading strongly up excluding a weaker
Shanghai, and futures for the US and RTS are up as well."    
    
 
    EVENTS (All times GMT):
    SOCHI, Russia - Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet his Vietnamese
counterpart Truong Tan Sang.
    MOSCOW - Russia's fourth-largest oil company TNK-BP to report Q2
financial results.
    MOSCOW - Russian steelmaker Severstal to publish Q2 operational
results.
     
    IN THE PAPERS :
    Business daily Vedomosti reports that Russian drug store chain Pharmacy
Chain 36.6 is considering selling its drug producing unit Veropharm
 to raise cash for debt repayment.  
    A joint venture between Russian oil firms LUKOIL and Bashneft
 may again get the right to jointly develop the Trebs and Titov
oilfields, Kommersant writes.   
    
    
    TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
 COMPANIES/MARKETS: 
 VTB raises $1 bln in perpetual Eurobonds - source       
 Gazprom to top-up Eurobond with 650 mln euros           
 Russian stocks, rouble boosted by oil, ECB              
 Russian mobile operator MTS returns to Turkmenistan     
 Fertiliser firm Phosagro H1 sales up 6.6 pct            
 Pharmstandard Q2 sales rise 15 pct                      
  
  
 ECONOMY/POLITICS: 
 Russia: demands that Assad quit prolong Syrian conflict 
 Russian gold/fx reserves up to $507.7 bln               
 Tajik forces demand rebels hand over former warlord     
 Kazakh sukuk debut opens to door to Islamic finance     
 OSCE rights watchdog warns Ukraine on language bill     
  
 COMMODITIES: 
 Russia's grain lobby, analysts see no export cap need   
 INTERVIEW-Russian wheat crop below 47 mln tonnes-Geosys 
 
  
 MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
 RTS                             1,350.6   +0.05 pct
 MSCI Russia               729.5   +2.73 pct
 MSCI Emerging Markets           929.0   +1.37 pct
    
 Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.287/3.264 pct
 EMBI+ Russia 233 basis points over
    
 Rouble/dollar   32.3049
 Rouble/euro     39.6950
    
 NYMEX crude        $89.82   +$0.43
 ICE Brent crude  $105.81   +$0.52
    
 For Russian bank balances see 
 For Russian company news, double click on 
 Treasury news    Corporate debt 
 Russian stocks    Russia country guide 
 All Russian news   Scrolling stocks news 
 Emerging markets top news 
 Top deals    European companies 

 (Compiled by Maria Kiselyova)

