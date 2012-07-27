Russian markets - Factors to Watch on July 27

MOSCOW, July 27 (Reuters) - Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Friday. You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242 STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com): OLMA: "Today at the market open further growth is possible as external background remains moderately favourable." Aton: "Today at the market opening Russian indexes may trade in the positive territory although gains are very unlikely to be big. There is still some optimism on the global bourses but investors will be waiting for new drivers." Alfa-Bank: "This morning, it appears yesterday's positive sentiment was contagious, with key Asian markets trading strongly up excluding a weaker Shanghai, and futures for the US and RTS are up as well." EVENTS (All times GMT): SOCHI, Russia - Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet his Vietnamese counterpart Truong Tan Sang. MOSCOW - Russia's fourth-largest oil company TNK-BP to report Q2 financial results. MOSCOW - Russian steelmaker Severstal to publish Q2 operational results. IN THE PAPERS : Business daily Vedomosti reports that Russian drug store chain Pharmacy Chain 36.6 is considering selling its drug producing unit Veropharm to raise cash for debt repayment. A joint venture between Russian oil firms LUKOIL and Bashneft may again get the right to jointly develop the Trebs and Titov oilfields, Kommersant writes. TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : COMPANIES/MARKETS: VTB raises $1 bln in perpetual Eurobonds - source Gazprom to top-up Eurobond with 650 mln euros Russian stocks, rouble boosted by oil, ECB Russian mobile operator MTS returns to Turkmenistan Fertiliser firm Phosagro H1 sales up 6.6 pct Pharmstandard Q2 sales rise 15 pct ECONOMY/POLITICS: Russia: demands that Assad quit prolong Syrian conflict Russian gold/fx reserves up to $507.7 bln Tajik forces demand rebels hand over former warlord Kazakh sukuk debut opens to door to Islamic finance OSCE rights watchdog warns Ukraine on language bill COMMODITIES: Russia's grain lobby, analysts see no export cap need INTERVIEW-Russian wheat crop below 47 mln tonnes-Geosys MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,350.6 +0.05 pct MSCI Russia 729.5 +2.73 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 929.0 +1.37 pct Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.287/3.264 pct EMBI+ Russia 233 basis points over Rouble/dollar 32.3049 Rouble/euro 39.6950 NYMEX crude $89.82 +$0.43 ICE Brent crude $105.81 +$0.52 For Russian bank balances see For Russian company news, double click on Treasury news Corporate debt Russian stocks Russia country guide All Russian news Scrolling stocks news Emerging markets top news Top deals European companies (Compiled by Maria Kiselyova)