Russian markets - Factors to Watch on Aug 1
August 1, 2012 / 5:54 AM / 5 years ago

Russian markets - Factors to Watch on Aug 1

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Here are events and news stories that could move
Russian markets on Wednesday.
    You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242
    
    STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com):
    Alor: "External background will contribute to a negative opening of the
Russian market."
    NETTRADER: "We believe that today's market opening in Russia will be neutral
as most players are likely to wait for the results of a U.S. Federal Reserve
meeting."
    
    
    EVENTS (All times GMT):
    MOSCOW - Russia's top oil producer, state-controlled Rosneft to
report Q2 2012 financial results.
    MOSCOW - Russian state statistics office to release weekly inflation data.
    MOSCOW - Russia's biggest lender Sberbank's Chief Risk Officer
Vadim Kulik to give a briefing. 
 
    
    IN THE PAPERS :
    Business daily Vedomosti writes that Russia's Tinkoff Credit Systems (TCS),
a fast-growing local mid-sized lender, plans to raise $500 million in an initial
public offering that could take place at the end of 2013 or in 2014.
    Vedomosti runs an interview with Takashi Nishioka, the Chairman of the Board
of Mitsubishi Motors Corporation.   
    
    
    TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
 COMPANIES/MARKETS:
 Kremlin backs buyout of Irkutskenergo stake by Rosneftegaz  
 Russia's InterRAO gets 9.6 bln rouble loan from EBRD        
 Russian shares fall, market positions for ECB               
 Rosneft Q2 net profit seen at 26.6 bln roubles              
 Enel's Russia OGK-5 H1 net profit up 7 pct yr/yr            
 Russia Mechel H1 steel output up 13 pct y/y                 
 Putin says Russian beer taxes could be raised again         
 Yandex Q2 boosted by higher ad revenues                      
  
 ECONOMY/POLITICS: 
 Russia seen raising deposit rate as inflation risks grow    
 Reuters July Russian economy, rouble poll                   
 Russian opposition leader charged amid crackdown fears      
  
 ENERGY: 
 Russian gasoline, gasoil, fuel oil exports up in June       
 Russian June refinery runs rise after maintenance            
  
 COMMODITIES: 
 Medvedev sees grain surplus as Russia cuts crop estimate    
 Russia's H1 gold production down 4.3 pct y/y - lobby        
 Russia's Polymetal may raise 2012 output target             
  
 
 MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
 RTS                             1,375.9   -0.10 pct
 MSCI Russia               744.6   -1.61 pct
 MSCI Emerging Markets           951.1   -0.15 pct
    
 Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.981/2.957 pct
 EMBI+ Russia 213 basis points over
    
 Rouble/dollar   32.1950
 Rouble/euro     39.4200
    
 NYMEX crude        $87.88   -$0.18
 ICE Brent crude  $104.50   -$0.42
    
 For Russian bank balances see 
 For Russian company news, double click on 
 Treasury news    Corporate debt 
 Russian stocks    Russia country guide 
 All Russian news   Scrolling stocks news 
 Emerging markets top news 
 Top deals    European companies 

 (Compiled by Maria Kiselyova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
