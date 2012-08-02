FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian markets - Factors to Watch on Aug 2
#Energy
August 2, 2012 / 6:20 AM / 5 years ago

Russian markets - Factors to Watch on Aug 2

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 2 (Reuters) - Here are events and news stories that could move
Russian markets on Thursday.
    You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242
    
    STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com):
    VTB CAPITAL: "This morning, Asia is having a nervous trading session,
tending to trade lower. All eyes and ears are on the ECB meeting today."
    TROIKA DIALOG: "We are opening our prices this morning down 0.25-0.50
percent."   
    
    EVENTS (All times GMT):
    LONDON - Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to visit;
    MOSCOW - Russian government will discuss Russia's offshore development
programme till 2030; 
    MOSCOW - Russian oil and gas monthly output statistics;
    MOSCOW - Central bank to publish weekly gold and foreign exchange reserves
data;
    MOSCOW - Russia's top oil producer Rosneft to hold a conference
call on Q2 results;
    MOSCOW - Russian poultry producer Cherkizovo to publish trading
update;
    MOSCOW - Russian drug producer and distributor Protek to publish 
trading update;
    
    
    IN THE PAPERS :
    Russian state-controlled telecoms operator Rostelecom is in talks
to form a partnership with Swedish telecoms group Tele2 Russia's
unit, Kommersant daily newspaper reports, citing sources.
    Russian central bank expects Russian banking system to post around 1
trillion roubles ($31 billion) profit this year, up from last year's 848 billion
roubles, Vedomosti daily newspaper writes.
    
    TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
Russian lawyers say Pussy Riot women mistreated           
Putin critic Navalny says crackdown just started          
Russia's Putin says NATO should stay in Afghanistan          
  
 COMPANIES/MARKETS:
Putin says Russian beer taxes could be raised             
Russia's VTB to top up 5yr Eurobond - source              
    
 ECONOMY/POLITICS: 
Russia manufacturing gains steam in July - PMI            
Russia weekly inflation slows to 0.1 pct                  
Russia sees week demand for OFZ bonds, gives no premium   
Black belt Putin to trade diplomatic blows with Cameron   
Rouble weakens as monthly tax demand ends                 
      
 ENERGY: 
Gazprom Neft signs production sharing deals with Kurdistan 
Rosneft posts surprise Q2 loss on oil price               
    
 COMMODITIES: 
Russian forecaster sees Aug weather warmer than usual     
Dry weather to dominate Black Sea grain region            
Russia June coal exports slide 14.7 pct m/m               
     
  OLYMPICS:
Latynina happy to hand Phelps Olympian crown              
Cycling-Armstrong finds perfect gift                      
Phelps "probably not" greatest Olympian, says Coe            
Russia beat Britain in the women's basketball Group B     
Fencing-Korea's Kim Jiyeon takes sabre gold               
Gymnastics-Uchimura strikes gold at last                  
Russia beat Algeria in the women's voleyball Group A      
Women's badminton doubles quarter-finals results          
Cycling-Motherhood and medals do mix in time trial        
Women's tennis singles third round results                
Diving-Chinese pair Luo and Qin win another gold          
     
 
 MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
 RTS                             1,372.9   -0.15 pct
 MSCI Russia               743.6   -0.14 pct
 MSCI Emerging Markets           949.5   -0.49 pct
    
 Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.118/3.094 pct
 EMBI+ Russia 206 basis points over
    
 Rouble/dollar   32.3375
 Rouble/euro     39.7925
    
 NYMEX crude        $88.86   +$0.98
 ICE Brent crude  $106.03   +$1.53
    
 For Russian bank balances see 
 For Russian company news, double click on 
 Treasury news    Corporate debt 
 Russian stocks    Russia country guide 
 All Russian news   Scrolling stocks news 
 Emerging markets top news 
 Top deals    European companies 
 ($1 = 32.3572 Russian roubles)

 (Compiled by Katya Golubkova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
