Russian markets - Factors to Watch on Aug 3

MOSCOW, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Here are events and news stories that could move Russian markets on Friday. You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242 STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com): NETTRADER: "Today we expect a neutral opening of the Russian market. During the first hours the MICEX index will be trading in a 1,390-1,400 point range." Aton: "The external background is moderately negative... We can expect the Russian indexes to open slightly down today." Troika: "We are opening our prices this morning varied, from flat to down 0.5 percent." EVENTS (All times GMT): MOSCOW - Syrian government officials led by Qadri Jamil, minister of internal commerce and consumer protection, hold a press conference. MOSCOW - Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian to give a briefing. MOSCOW - Pussy Riot trial in Moscow continues. MOSCOW - Monthly Services PMI. IN THE PAPERS : Kommersant reports that banker and media magnate Alexander Lebedev has offered to buy medium-sized Russian lender Absolut Bank from Belgium's KBC Bank for 600 million euros ($729.57 million). TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS : TOP NEWS: Russia opposes U.N. General Assembly Syria resolution Russia fans export fears with cut in harvest outlook Don't judge Pussy Riot too harshly, Putin says INTERVIEW-Media magnate Lebedev may sell Russian assets COMPANIES/MARKETS: Russian stocks down after ECB, Rosneft results No decision on acquisition of BP's TNK-BP stake-Rosneft Rosneft sees return to profit in Q3 after surprise loss Rostelecom eyes mobile merger with Tele2-paper Russia should be hiking alcohol tax more-Deputy PM VEB plans Eurobonds in roubles, Swiss francs VTB adds $500 mln to outstanding Eurobond-IFR Russia's RusHydro Q1 net profit falls 59 pct yr/yr ECONOMY/POLITICS: IMF urges Russia to tighten fiscal and monetary policy Russia's Putin says regrets Annan's departure Russian gold/fx reserves fall to $505.5 bln Kazakh H1 current account surplus flat at $7.56 bln Kazakh key rate hits historic low as inflation dips Uzbekistan bans foreign military bases on its land Iraq seeking Russian air defence gear -official ENERGY: Russia's Rosneft boosts output target - VP Russia's July oil output up to 10.34 mln bpd Transneft sees oil supply disruption to Kozmino Russian July gas output down 5.6 pct vs June Russian July seaborne crude exports down 0.1 pct m/m Russia's no 2 coal miner sees 2012 exports at 25 mln T Azeri Jan-July oil exports via Russia down 2.1 pct COMMODITIES: Ukraine PM sees crop losses of 8 mln t-Ifax MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST: RTS 1,357.6 +0.17 pct MSCI Russia 732.1 -1.54 pct MSCI Emerging Markets 938.5 -0.68 pct Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.110/3.086 pct EMBI+ Russia 211 basis points over Rouble/dollar 32.4950 Rouble/euro 39.5825 NYMEX crude $87.56 +$0.43 ICE Brent crude $106.37 +$0.47 ($1 = 0.8224 euros) (Compiled by Maria Kiselyova)