FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Russian markets - Factors to Watch on Aug 3
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
Technology
Uber suspends unlicensed service in Norway
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financial Services and Real Estate
August 3, 2012 / 6:15 AM / 5 years ago

Russian markets - Factors to Watch on Aug 3

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 3 (Reuters) - Here are events and news stories that could move
Russian markets on Friday.
    You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242
    
    STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com):
    NETTRADER: "Today we expect a neutral opening of the Russian market. During
the first hours the MICEX index will be trading in a 1,390-1,400 point
range."
    Aton: "The external background is moderately negative... We can expect the
Russian indexes to open slightly down today."
    Troika: "We are opening our prices this morning varied, from flat to down
0.5 percent."
     
    
    EVENTS (All times GMT):
    MOSCOW - Syrian government officials led by Qadri Jamil, minister of
internal commerce and consumer protection, hold a press conference.
    MOSCOW - Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian to give a
briefing.
    MOSCOW - Pussy Riot trial in Moscow continues.
    MOSCOW - Monthly Services PMI.
     
    
    IN THE PAPERS :
    Kommersant reports that banker and media magnate Alexander Lebedev has
offered to buy medium-sized Russian lender Absolut Bank from Belgium's KBC Bank
 for 600 million euros ($729.57 million).
    
    
    TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
 TOP NEWS: 
 Russia opposes U.N. General Assembly Syria resolution   
 Russia fans export fears with cut in harvest outlook    
 Don't judge Pussy Riot too harshly, Putin says          
 INTERVIEW-Media magnate Lebedev may sell Russian assets 
  
 COMPANIES/MARKETS: 
 Russian stocks down after ECB, Rosneft results          
 No decision on acquisition of BP's TNK-BP stake-Rosneft 
 Rosneft sees return to profit in Q3 after surprise loss 
 Rostelecom eyes mobile merger with Tele2-paper          
 Russia should be hiking alcohol tax more-Deputy PM      
 VEB plans Eurobonds in roubles, Swiss francs            
 VTB adds $500 mln to outstanding Eurobond-IFR           
 Russia's RusHydro Q1 net profit falls 59 pct yr/yr      
  
 ECONOMY/POLITICS: 
 IMF urges Russia to tighten fiscal and monetary policy  
 Russia's Putin says regrets Annan's departure           
 Russian gold/fx reserves fall to $505.5 bln             
 Kazakh H1 current account surplus flat at $7.56 bln     
 Kazakh key rate hits historic low as inflation dips     
 Uzbekistan bans foreign military bases on its land      
 Iraq seeking Russian air defence gear -official          
   
 ENERGY: 
 Russia's Rosneft boosts output target - VP              
 Russia's July oil output up to 10.34 mln bpd            
 Transneft sees oil supply disruption to Kozmino         
 Russian July gas output down 5.6 pct vs June            
 Russian July seaborne crude exports down 0.1 pct m/m    
 Russia's no 2 coal miner sees 2012 exports at 25 mln T  
 Azeri Jan-July oil exports via Russia down 2.1 pct      
   
 COMMODITIES: 
 Ukraine PM sees crop losses of 8 mln t-Ifax             
 
  
 MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
 RTS                             1,357.6   +0.17 pct
 MSCI Russia               732.1   -1.54 pct
 MSCI Emerging Markets           938.5   -0.68 pct
    
 Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.110/3.086 pct
 EMBI+ Russia 211 basis points over
    
 Rouble/dollar   32.4950
 Rouble/euro     39.5825
    
 NYMEX crude        $87.56   +$0.43
 ICE Brent crude  $106.37   +$0.47
    
 For Russian bank balances see 
 For Russian company news, double click on 
 Treasury news    Corporate debt 
 Russian stocks    Russia country guide 
 All Russian news   Scrolling stocks news 
 Emerging markets top news 
 Top deals    European companies 

($1 = 0.8224 euros)

 (Compiled by Maria Kiselyova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.