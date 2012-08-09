FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian markets - Factors to Watch on Aug 9
August 9, 2012 / 6:26 AM / in 5 years

Russian markets - Factors to Watch on Aug 9

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 9 (Reuters) - Here are events and news stories that could move
Russian markets on Thursday.
    You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242
    
    STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com):
    Uralsib: "Asian equity markets are gaining on expectations of additional
stimulus for the Chinese economy after inflation slowed to 1.8 percent in July.
We expect the Russian market to open slightly up by as much as 0.5 percent
today."
    BCS: "This morning the external background looks moderately positive for the
Russian market although it is still quite volatile."
    
    
    EVENTS (All times GMT):
    MOSCOW - Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev to chair a cabinet meeting
on forest fires.
    MOSCOW - Head of Russia's Grain Union Arkady Zlochevsky to give a briefing.
    MOSCOW - Novolipetsk Steel, Russia's fourth largest steelmaker, to
report Q2 U.S. GAAP financial results.
    MOSCOW - Fast-growing Russian retailer Magnit to release July
sales numbers.
    MOSCOW - Weekly central bank reserves.    
    
    
    IN THE PAPERS :
    Russia's Natural Resources Ministry will increase the reserve limit for gold
deposits to consider them strategic - implying restrictions for foreign
investors - to 250 tonnes, up from 50 tonnes before, business daily Kommersant
reports.
    Czech investment group PPF will sell its stake in Russian bank Nomos
 to financial corporation Otkritie as part of a proposed merger of the
two Russian groups, according to Kommersant.
    The newspaper also writes that Russia's Health Ministry will in December
unveil plans on introducing a state-funded medical insurance programme until
2020.
    
    
    TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
 TOP NEWS: 
 Russia sees no need for grain export tariffs in 2012   
 Syria rebel group says killed Russian general          
  
  
 COMPANIES/MARKETS:
 PPF to sell its stake in Nomos bank                    
 Russian car sales up 14 pct in July - AEB              
 Rouble, stocks ease after rally, oil caps losses       
   
 ECONOMY/POLITICS: 
 Demand revives at Russian Treasury bond sale           
 Russia consumer inflation at 0.1 pct for 2nd week      
 Belarus to cut refi rate to 30.5 pct as of Aug. 15     
 Senator urges Russia, US to rid Syria of chemical arms 
 Russian generals attack Medvedev over Georgia war      
 Ukraine leader signs contentious Russian language bill 
 Russian court cuts sentence of ex-oil tycoon's partner 
 Pussy Riot say nobody can steal their inner freedom    
   
 COMMODITIES: 
 Russia, Ukraine, Kazakh wheat crop to fall 30 pct-poll 
 Russia to have 12-13 mln t export grain -lobby         
 Russia to export 3.5 mln T of grain in August - IKAR   
 Russian grain yields down 27 pct yr/yr                 
 Ukraine can export 21-23 mln t grain this year         
 
  
 MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
 RTS                             1,443.2   -0.11 pct
 MSCI Russia               780.3   -0.11 pct
 MSCI Emerging Markets           979.4   +0.91 pct
    
 Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 2.960/2.943 pct
 EMBI+ Russia 186 basis points over
    
 Rouble/dollar   31.5550
 Rouble/euro     39.0275
    
 NYMEX crude        $93.53   +$0.18
 ICE Brent crude  $112.16   +$0.02
    
 (Compiled by Maria Kiselyova)

