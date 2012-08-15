FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 15, 2012 / 6:01 AM / in 5 years

Russian markets - Factors to Watch on Aug 15

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

MOSCOW, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Here are events and news stories that could move
Russian markets on Wednesday.
    You can reach us on: +7 495 775 1242
    
    STOCKS CALL (Contributions to moscow.newsroom@reuters.com):
    OLMA: "Today at the market open a downward correction is possible as the
external background remains uncertain which has a negative impact on investor
activity."
    ALOR: "The MICEX index today will be affected by Sberbank shares
 as the bank is set to report financial results under Russian
accounting standards."
    
    EVENTS (All times GMT):
    MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin meets Russian athletes who
competed in London Olympic Games;
    MOSCOW - Russia's state statistics office to release weekly inflation data
and is expected to publish industrial output data for July;
    MOSCOW - Russia's third-largest mobile phone operator Vimpelcom 
reports Q2 results;
    MOSCOW - Board of Russian fertilizer producer PhosAgro to consider
recommending payment of an interim dividend for H1 of 2012.  
     
    
    IN THE PAPERS :
    Russian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema is seeking a partner
in order to stay in the Indian market, business daily Vedomosti writes.
    U.S. retail giant Wal-Mart Stores Inc. has appointed Ekaterina
Ishevskaya, a former senior executive of Russia's top food retailer X5 Retail
Group, as its new vice president responsible for new markets
development, Kommersant reports. 
    
    
    TOP STORIES IN RUSSIA AND THE CIS :
 TOP NEWS: 
 Moscow denies Russian diplomat said Assad ready to step down  
  
 COMPANIES/MARKETS: 
 Russian shares breach resistance, rouble up on oil            
 Vimpelcom Q2 net profit beats forecasts                       
 Evraz resumes operations at South African mill                
 Dixy Group 7-month sales up 68.8 pct                          
   
 ECONOMY/POLITICS: 
 INTERVIEW-Russia's Pussy Riot plans new anti-Putin protests   
 Russia rights group law 'backward-looking': Greenpeace chief  
 Russia to send navy vessels to disputed Pacific islands       
 Ukraine court orders extradition of Putin murder plot suspect 
 Ukrainian court adjourns trial of ex-PM Tymoshenko            
  
 ENERGY: 
 Novatek says Gazprom not agent in landmark Europe sales deal   
  
 COMMODITIES: 
 Russia beet test shows weight and sugar up-lobby              
 
  
 MARKETS CLOSE/LATEST:
 RTS                             1,441.5   -0.26 pct
 MSCI Russia               780.5   +0.83 pct
 MSCI Emerging Markets           973.7   -0.36 pct
    
 Russia 2030-year Eurobond yield: 3.194/3.170 pct
 EMBI+ Russia 197 basis points over
    
 Rouble/dollar   31.8350
 Rouble/euro     39.2405
    
 NYMEX crude        $93.10   -$0.33
 ICE Brent crude  $113.70   -$0.33
    
 For Russian bank balances see 
 For Russian company news, double click on 
 Treasury news    Corporate debt 
 Russian stocks    Russia country guide 
 All Russian news   Scrolling stocks news 
 Emerging markets top news 
 Top deals    European companies 

 (Compiled by Maria Kiselyova)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
